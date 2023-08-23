The Big Picture Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles tied the knot in an intimate coastal ceremony in La Jolla, California, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The couple chose a "keep it coastal" theme for their wedding, incorporating natural elements and citrus nods from the orchard where they exchanged vows.

Nielson and Bowles had kept their relationship a secret at first, focusing on building a solid foundation, and welcomed their daughter in March 2021 before getting engaged and married in 2023.

After over three years of dating, Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles exchanged vows during an intimate, private coastal ceremony in La Jolla, California. PEOPLE exclusively shared the romantic photos taken during the wedding, showing the couple with their two-year-old daughter, Andara Rose.

Nielson shared that she wanted to make plenty of new memories in the backyard where they first met in 2020. She told PEOPLE: "It’s a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," she said. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."

On their wedding's "keep it coastal" theme, the reality star added that they mostly leaned into the serene and natural features of La Jolla beach. "We wanted to lean into the organic, earthy, and natural elements of La Jolla, a beach city Miles and I both love, while also elevating the backyard, adding in nods of citrus from the orchard we will say our vows in front of." According to PEOPLE, Nielson donned a Lumi Dress by Grace Loves Lace, which was made with 96% recycled materials. Of course, Bowles and Nielson's daughter served as the wedding's flower girl.

Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles’ Relationship Timeline

Image via Be Studios

Nielson, a professional fitness coach, first appeared in The Bachelor Season 22, where she was eliminated in the sixth week. She later returned and won the 5th season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, where she met Chris Randone. After her relationship with the latter ended, Nielson met Bowles — and the rest is history. She kept her relationship with Bowles private until she shared her new beau on Instagram in October 2020. “I’ve learned this year to lean into love ... To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me ... And to stop putting [my] life, and the things that me make [me] happy, on hold. I am [so] excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.”

In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Nielson revealed that they have been keeping their relationship a secret for a while in order to focus on setting a "solid foundation" while also getting to know one another. “It has really made me appreciate everyone who has supported me, including my family, friends, fans, and clients ... What I really gained from this whole experience, was the understanding that I needed to learn to love myself first, before I could truly let love in.”

Shortly after publicly announcing her relationship with Bowles, the television personality shared that they were expecting their first child, whom they welcomed in March 2021. And then, on October 22, Bowles finally proposed to the Total Body Guide creator, and they got married on August 19, 2023. You can check out some of the wedding photos below.