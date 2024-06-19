The Big Picture Bachelor in Paradise has a longer track record of successful relationships.

As a new season of The Bachelorette approaches, it’s only natural to fall down the rabbit hole of the franchise's many spin-offs. Obviously, there’s The Bachelor, but there’s also the international spin-offs, as well as Bachelor Pad, and perhaps most popular, Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise takes on the more typical dating show format by putting a group of single men and a group of single women in the same villa and allowing them to meet and mingle and strike up a connection.

The best part about it is that the singles we follow are previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, meaning that even if they didn’t come out as a winner in their respective seasons, fans may still get a chance to see them again in paradise. It’s highly entertaining and gives a much more hearty mix of personalities, as well as providing just as much (if not more) drama. But upon digging into the franchises’ success stories of couples who managed to make it work in the long haul, I can’t help but notice just how many of them met in paradise. In comparison to the original show, it leaves one to ponder the thought: does Bachelor in Paradise breed the healthier relationships?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’s Concept Works Better

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are guilty pleasure television. There's no other way to describe it. They’re so addictive to watch, but if you’re actually looking to see healthy and romantic relationships being formed for the long haul, they’re maybe not the best place to start. The show has had its fair share of success stories, but it’s also had a multitude of failed relationships. A lot of them can be pinned to media and production crew meddling, a lot of the causes can also be rooted back to the show’s concept. When it comes to forming a healthy and lasting relationship, the last thing you want is to be fighting for the attention of your partner, or for said partner to be entertaining other suitors, yet that is exactly what The Bachelor is.

It follows one man or one woman who has to field through over 20 suitors and narrow the group down week by week, going on dates and forming connections with each fellow single. But giving someone that many options, and expecting them to have a clear choice in just a few weeks, isn’t exactly sustainable. In too many After the Final Rose segments, we’ve seen our Bachelor or Bachelorette express doubt about their choice, with some even going back on it completely and opting to propose to their second choice at the last minute (here’s looking at you Jason Mesnick).

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Offers Familiar Connections

Bachelor in Paradise strips a lot of that doubt away by giving the contestants more options. It isn’t just twenty men vying for the attention of one woman, there are multiple men and multiple women, giving everyone a fair shot at making a lasting connection. Also, unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there isn’t quite as much pressure to pop the question by the finale. Yes, it’s encouraged, because let’s be honest, who doesn't love a big romantic proposal? But many couples have left paradise not engaged but still together, and have gone on to have just as successful relationships.

One of the biggest advantages Bachelor in Paradise offers its contestants is that they’ve all likely seen one another’s seasons, or are at least vaguely familiar with one another. This means that each contestant has a general feel for who the people around them are, and doesn’t have to waste time getting to know someone that ultimately won’t be compatible with them. Of course, that isn’t always the case, because opposites do indeed attract, but it does help to narrow out the playing field and give the contestants a better chance at forming connections more likely to last. There have even been instances on the show when contestants will convey to production that they’re hoping a specific person will show up, and because the producers want all the juicy content they can get, that wished for person often does show up. Though it may not always work out in the long run, it’s a pretty helpful leg-up to have.

It’s arguably one of the bigger problems that the titular Bachelor and Bachelorette face, as they may find a connection with someone on so many topics, but ultimately differ on some glaring ones, which leads to the demise of the budding relationship. Bachelor in Paradise helps take away some of that guessing game by never introducing newbies. It’s always members of Bachelor Nation, and given that they all likely run in similar circles, there’s a better chance of connection due to familiarity.

There Are More Options in Paradise

Another glaring problem with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is that the choices are limited on one side of things. The Bachelor himself has many options, but the women vying for his attention quite literally only have him. If they don’t feel an attraction or connection with him, then they’re just out of luck as there isn’t a backup Bachelor waiting to be picked. Bachelor in Paradise remedies this by keeping an even (or semi-even) number of suitors on either side. So if someone goes in and strikes out with the first person they talk to, they’re able to shop around and talk to the other contestants. It doesn’t always mean they’ll come out with a long-term partner, but it does give them a far better chance at connection.

Not to mention, there is a lot less pressure to impress on Bachelor in Paradise. On The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, if the suitors fail to get the attention of the Bachelor or Bachelorette, they’re sent home pretty quickly, as there isn’t time to mess around on those shows. You still have to try and make a connection with someone on Bachelor in Paradise in order to stay, but if you fail to do so with the first couple of people, there are others you can attempt to spark something with. It also bodes well for couples who break up, as it doesn’t always have to spell elimination, due to the potential of other singles in the villa.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Has More Success Stories

Though a lot of the above points prove that Bachelor in Paradise’s format works better in the long run, it can also be the catalyst for a lot of drama. Yes, the added people mean there is a better chance for someone to find a real connection, but it also can spell trouble for the relationships that become established throughout the season, especially when new singles arrive in paradise. Too many times we’ve seen the arrival of a new single tear apart a seemingly strong couple. Maybe it was someone their partner had been hoping would arrive, or maybe it was an accidental connection that proved too viable to ignore. Whatever the reason may be, the extra options have certainly caused their fair share of issues. But that is true for any reality dating show, and anyone who has watched one can confirm such a thing. The contestants know what they’re signing up for, and they know that there is potential for heartbreak in the long run, but they’re still willing to take that chance and open themselves up to love.

Ultimately, Bachelor in Paradise has given Bachelor Nation a lot of successful relationships. Couples such as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, just to name a few. There have been some relationships formed on Bachelor in Paradise that haven’t worked out, but it’s starting to feel as though Bachelor in Paradise is having more luck in creating lasting relationships than its predecessors, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Maybe it’s because there’s less pressure on the couples, or that there are more options, or maybe it’s just the simple romantic backdrop of paradise serving as a good luck charm. Whatever the reason may be, keep it up. We love to see these romances thrive!

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

