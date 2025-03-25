In a historic move for the franchise, Bachelor in Paradise will finally welcome two contestants from the senior arenas of the Bachelor Nation universe. During the After the Final Rose special on March 24, 2025 — where Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa — host Jesse Palmer surprised fans by inviting Gerry Turner’s The Golden Bachelor Season runner-up Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston from The Golden Bachelorette, onstage. Palmer announced that the two of them will be the first-ever older contestants to hit the beach in Paradise.

Palmer excitedly announced, “For the first time ever, golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past, and I don't know if I've ever been more excited for anything ever.” Both Fhima and Levingston returned the same energy and expressed their excitement about venturing into unknown romantic territory under the sun. Fhima went on to say that the beach is her “thing,” and that she’s “very excited to make new friends and find love.” On the other hand, Levingston added that he’s “looking forward to dancing in the sand, relaxing in the sun, and hopefully finding love in all the right places.”

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Palmer also revealed that Zoe McGrady, a fan-favorite from Ellis’s recent season of The Bachelor, will be joining Bachelor in Paradise right away too — who then said that she’s “more excited for the beach than the mansion.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Will Have an Interesting Cast Ensemble