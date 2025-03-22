Bachelor in Paradise star Pieper James is ready to share her side of the story now that her ex, Brendan Morais, has gone public with The Bachelor Season 26 alum, Serene Russell. James and Morais started dating during Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which aired in 2021. Their relationship was initially marked by controversy since Morais had already formed a connection with Natasha Parker before James joined the group in week 3. However, he broke things off with Parker to pursue James. But the couple called it quits soon after, in October 2021.

James recently took to her Instagram Stories to post a mirror selfie with the caption: “Guess it’s time for a story time.” While the reality star didn’t explicitly mention her ex, fans were quick to notice that her story was posted shortly after Morais and Russell made their relationship social-media official on March 19, 2025. The reality couple’s joint Instagram post featured 20 intimate photos and videos which gave the fans a glimpse into their lives.

The announcement was met with a lot of surprise by fans and members of Bachelor Nation. “This was NOT on my Bachelor bingo card,” wrote a user in the comments. Bachelor host Jesse Palmer also took to the comments to express his excitement for the couple along with The Bachelorette Season 17 runner-up Justin Glaze.

Caelynn Bell Opens up About Fertility Struggles

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couple, Caelynn Bell and Dean Unglert are still trying to conceive. Bell recently shared an update on her and Unglert’s fertility journey in a Q&A on her YouTube channel. During the video, The Bachelor Season 20 alum responded to a fan and admitted that she was still not pregnant. Bell confessed that while the situation has been hard on her, she is trying not to put a lot of pressure on herself.

The reality star noted that in the first few months of trying, she was dealing with a lot of anxiety. According to Bell, since her mom had been quick to conceive, she thought pregnancy would come just as easily for her. “I was really disappointed when it didn’t happen the first month, the second month, or the third,” revealed the Bachelor Nation star.

After sharing the update, Bell expressed that she was really “sad and down” in the beginning. However, after talking to the people around her, she has realized that the process of getting pregnant is meant to be fun instead of stressful. She acknowledged that she is doing a lot better than she was emotionally. “It’ll happen when it happens,” said the reality star. At the same time, Bell shared that she and Unglert continue to get their tests done to figure out if something is wrong medically. The couple first shared their fertility struggles back in a January 2025 YouTube video where Bell revealed that making a baby was harder than she thought it would be.

