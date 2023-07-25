Whenever a new iteration of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor comes out, the emphasis is placed on the lead. That being said, the addition of Bachelor in Paradise has upped the ante when it comes to how we watch these seasons. The spin-off brings a whole new life to the new cast as it provides a second avenue to finding love. When the new season of Bachelor in Paradise comes out, with it comes many of the faces we first met on the most recent season of those two franchises. With The Bachelorette already in motion, there's been one standout who has to be a lock to earn a callback onto the island. Brayden Bowers is the classic “love him or hate him” villain. He charmed his way with Charity Lawson, but everything behind the scenes burned him in the end. While he wasn't right for that setup (he even admitted that), he’s a perfect fit for Bachelor in Paradise.

RELATED: 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 Episode 4 Recap: Brayden's Wild Ride Ends

Brayden Has the Most Personality of This Group

Image via ABC

There's likely going to be a handful of Charity’s suitors that make it onto the island. The season that featured Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia saw seven men from The Bachelorette arrive for a second chance. There's no doubt that Brayden should be included in the group of Charity’s guys that head to paradise. While he caused chaos, that tends to be an indicator of who can return. Someone like Shanae Ankney was as messy as they came but got asked to return. Brayden was the most memorable character in Charity’s season. He wasn't the right choice for her, but that doesn't make him a bad person. He'd be an easy choice to bring in for Paradise due to his charisma and his energy. It's also good to have someone who isn't afraid to speak his mind either.

Brayden Deserves The Redemption Arc

Image via ABC

There may be a villain-to-hero arc like that of Thomas Jacobs. Fans of the franchise will recall Thomas being at the center of arguments constantly in Season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Thomas was painted as a villain before being cut in the third week. As unlikeable as that season made him out to be, he was given a second shot, and he made the most of it. He was a totally different person as the situation allowed him to focus his attention elsewhere instead of being surrounded by a large group of suitors. His redemption arc went well regardless of the end result, which saw him split from Becca Kufrin. The two, though, tested things in the real world and it apparently went well as they got engaged in 2022 and are currently expecting their first child later this year.

If Thomas can get redemption, and to an extent, someone like Shanae also was able to improve her image on the island, then so can Brayden. While his decision to pop back up after self-evicting may have angered the other suitors, it showed that he at least understood that he left on bad terms and wanted to at least salvage what he could. Plus, having a storyline with other cast members always makes for a reason that production would choose to bring someone back. Considering how Brayden frustrated many of the men, including someone like Aaron (who could easily be on the island if he doesn't end up with Charity), having those two back together would be hard for ABC to pass up. It would also make sense with the aforementioned arc we saw with Thomas, who had to deal with his biggest antagonist, Aaron Clancy, when he returned to paradise.

There’s Not Much Competition For Brayden

Image via ABC

With a small group from Charity’s season likely hitting paradise, it seems improbable that Brayden won't be at the top of the list. This has been a very top-heavy season for Charity, meaning the suitors who have stood out the most are among the final group. Everyone else, outside of Brayden, has been underwhelming from what we have seen from them. Of the remaining four on this season, one of them will end up with Charity (we hope!) and if past seasons are any indication, one of them will be asked back to be the lead. That leaves two from this group who are all viable candidates for paradise along with Brayden.

Outside that three, there's just not much to go off of. Sean could make a return considering his age, his riff with Brayden (which makes for a storyline), and how he went out. Tanner made a late push but we just don't know much about him. John is an option since the fans seemed to latch onto him before his surprisingly early cut. Caleb is an interesting option because we didn't get a lot from him but his wrestling background and the little that we did see of him could make for a valid option. All of this is to say that production doesn't have a lengthy list to navigate. It's Brayden, likely two from the final four, and whoever else they decide to select to round out the cast.

Bachelor in Paradise has not announced a start date but with Charity’s season ending in August, the new season could pick up as early as mid-late September.