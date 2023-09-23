Bachelor in Paradise is back for Season 9, and viewers are ready for the romance, the drama, and the gorgeous views of the stunning Mexican coastline. It looks like the show was once again filmed at the Playa Escondida resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is the perfect backdrop for the show. There hasn’t been an official announcement of the location, but the teasers that have been released indicate that Season 9 was filmed in the same location as previous seasons.

Bachelor In Paradise is a reality dating show. It’s a spinoff of the wildly successful The Bachelor and The Bachelorette dating shows. On The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, contestants are eliminated each week in a rose ceremony. The bachelor or bachelorette who is looking for love that season gives a rose to the contestants that they want to stay on the show. The contestants that don’t receive a rose go home.

Bachelor in Paradise is a second chance for the contestants who are eliminated from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Each season, contestants who were eliminated from one of the two main shows have the chance to spend time in a luxury resort in Mexico getting to know other contestants in the hopes that they will find true love. But just like in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there are rose ceremonies on The Bachelor In Paradise where some contestants will be eliminated. And similar to the main shows, there are lots of good and bad fireworks between the contestants. But the drama is what makes it fun. The Bachelor In Paradise is a guilty pleasure show for millions of viewers who tune in to find out what their favorite men and women from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been up to and to see if they finally find the forever love they’re searching for. Read below to learn more about the release date, cast, how to watch, and the trailer for Bachelor In Paradise Season 9.

RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 Drops First Look, Reveals Premiere Date

Is There A Trailer For ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

This first-look trailer for Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 gives viewers a look at the cast and promises a lot of romance, heat, and drama in Mexico. Like every season, Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 will feature familiar faces. Here's hoping that your favorites will be included in the cast.

When and Where You Can Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Image via ABC

You can watch new episodes of The Bachelor In Paradise on ABC each week. The episodes will be available the next day for streaming on Hulu. The Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 premieres on ABC on September 29th at 9 PM EST after ABC’s new reality dating show The Golden Bachelor.

What Is The Plot Of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

Image via ABC

The Bachelor in Paradise has a formula, like most reality dating shows. The premise for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is the same as previous seasons. Contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who weren’t chosen in their seasons will get the chance to meet and date each other in a beautiful resort on the sultry Mexican coast. The first week there will be an uneven number of men and women, with the women outnumbering the men.

Each week, a rose ceremony will be like the rose ceremonies on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The first week the men are given roses that they can give to any woman that they want to get to know better. Women who aren’t given a rose by one of the men are immediately eliminated and have to leave. Then, new male contestants will join the show to replace the women who left.

The following week, the women will give roses to the men they want to get to know better, and the men who aren’t chosen will leave immediately. New female contestants will join the game to replace the men who leave. Each week the men and women will trade off giving roses with either new male or new female contestants joining the show depending on what group is giving out the roses that week.

Sparks will fly, relationships will start, and relationships will end as the contestants get to know each other and decide if they want to be in a relationship throughout the course of the show.

Who Is Making ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

Next Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for the ABC network produced the Bachelor In Paradise franchise. The Executive Producers of Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 are Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Elan Gale, and Tim Warner.

RELATED: Reality TV and Sports Fans Have a Lot in Common

Who Are the Stars of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

Image via ABC

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 contestants feature fan favorites from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Currently slated to appear on The Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 are the following:

Greer Blitzer , from The Bachelor Season 27.

, from The Bachelor Season 27. Brayden Bowers , from The Bachelorette Season 20.

, from The Bachelorette Season 20. Aaron Bryant , from The Bachelorette Season 20.

, from The Bachelorette Season 20. Peter Cappio , from The Bachelorette Season 20.

, from The Bachelorette Season 20. Jessica "Jess" Girod , from The Bachelor Season 27.

, from The Bachelor Season 27. Eliza Isichei , from The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

, from The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Katherine "Kat" Izzo , from The Bachelor Season 27.

, from The Bachelor Season 27. Samantha "Sam" Jeffries , from The Bachelor Season 26.

, from The Bachelor Season 26. Olivia Lewis , from The Bachelor Season 27.

, from The Bachelor Season 27. Sean McLaughlin , from The Bachelorette Season 20.

, from The Bachelorette Season 20. Blake Moynes , from The Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17.

, from The Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17. Mercedes Northup , from The Bachelor Season 27

, from The Bachelor Season 27 Rachel Recchia , from The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19.

, from The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19. Kylee Russell, from The Bachelor Season 27.

from The Bachelor Season 27. Aaron Schwartzman , from The Bachelorette Season 20.

, from The Bachelorette Season 20. Will Urena , from The Bachelorette Season 18.

, from The Bachelorette Season 18. Brooklyn Willie , from The Bachelor Season 27.

, from The Bachelor Season 27. Catherine "Cat" Wong, from The Bachelor Season 27.

Jesse Palmer, who joined the franchise as the host in Season 8, will return as the host of Season 9.

Keep checking back for updates on The Bachelor In Paradise Season 9, including eliminations, arrivals, and new couple alerts.