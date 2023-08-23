The Big Picture Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 promises an extraordinary season with intense moments, fights, and drama. Love is in the air but expect heated exchanges and even a medical emergency.

This season's cast includes former Bachelorettes standouts such as Hannah Brown and Katie Thurston, as well as some male suitors from previous seasons. They will be crashing Mexico's dreamy paradise for a shot at love.

Host Jesse Palmer admits it's challenging to keep track of all the drama in this upcoming season, with many familiar faces and favorites from recent seasons, as well as potential appearances from former leads.

Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer previously stated that the ninth season will be a "wild" viewing experience, and it appears that he is true to his word, as the first look for the upcoming season of the reality series features more tears, fights, intense moments, and drama. With Bachelor Nation alums returning to get another chance at love-or-fame (and probably walk away either married or with a date), the clip teases that the much-anticipated season will be taking over Thursday nights on ABC this September 28 — and, as Palmer put it himself, it's going to "hit harder than ever."

Paradise is Back

Image via ABC

The first look clip promises an extraordinary season, complete with former Bachelors and Bachelorettes embroiled in steamier and, for the most part, intense moments. As the cast members crash Mexico's dreamy and secluded paradise, the clip also teases that "someone has a serious medical emergency." After all the drama teased in the first look video, a wedding in paradise will also take place. Though it's too early to assume whether someone will end up getting married in Season 9, the clip highlighted that love is indeed in the air. Of course, heated exchanges are present, as is customary for the popular franchise, with one cast member preparing to meet her ex-boyfriend on the beach.

A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise follows former, rejected cast members of the respective reality dating shows as they try another shot at love and affection. Since premiering in 2014, the reality program has been gracing television screens every summer. However, the show skipped 2020 due to COVID-19.

Who’s Joining the Season 9 Cast Members?

Image via ABC

Four former Bachelorettes are seen heading to the beach, including Charity Lawson (Season 20), Katie Thurston (Season 17), fan favorite Hannah Brown (Season 15), and Rachel Recchia, who got engaged to Tino Franco back in 2022. The two reportedly broke up before The Bachelorette Season 19 finale aired. Some of the male suitors from Lawson's season also join the cast, including Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, and Brayden Bowers. "This is crazy. Paradise is crazy. There’s so much sh-t going on," Bowers said in the clip.

In a previous interview with E! News, Palmer admitted that it had been challenging to keep track of everything that occurred during Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, considering the tons of drama the upcoming season entails. "So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There [are] tons of drama—understandably and expectantly," he continued. "It's [going to] be a lot of Bachelor Nation's favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well."

Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 premieres on September 28 on ABC. While you wait, you can watch the first look clip for the ninth season down below.