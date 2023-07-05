The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will be a "wild" television experience, complete with unexpected pairings, according to host Jesse Palmer. As the reality competition series gears up for another season, Palmer admitted that keeping up with everything that has happened with Season 9 has not been an easy task.

During an interview with E! News to promote his “Find Your Partner in Adventure” campaign with TINCUP, the Canadian TV personality said Season 9 will be filled with loads of drama. "So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There's tons of drama—understandably and expectantly," he said, adding, "It's gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation's favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well."

Jesse Palmer Says Don’t Come in “Laser-Focused”

Image via ABC

Given Palmer's Bachelor in Paradise hosting experience, the 44-year-old host shared some helpful advice with the singles heading to the tropical beach, including what to expect when meeting someone. Palmer explained that while several couples left each season with significant others, it is not always the case.

"It's always so funny to me. I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan. There's always somebody that they're there to meet, they're really hoping that person's gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it's gonna go—and that's never what happens,” he also told E! News.

Palmer told competitors to be objective and make an effort to go on dates rather than making plans to leave the competition in a committed relationship. As the host simply put it, "Don't try to play it cool in Paradise," especially considering that there could be unexpected pairings that even the staff behind the show never saw coming. He added:

"I think that people at home are gonna be really surprised at who ends up coupling up together and who potentially finds love on the beach this summer. I bet there are some couples that nobody saw coming, that no one will be able to connect in the beginning. [Like], 'There's no way it's going to be these two people.' And that's what inevitably happens."

While ending up with someone appears to be the ultimate goal, Palmer’s biggest advice for the contestants is to just prioritize themselves and go for what they want—because, after all, if they don’t prioritize themselves, no one’s going to do it for them, according to Palmer. And in order to survive the competition, with or without a date, the host suggested: "You gotta shoot your shot."

'Bachelor in Paradise' Has Been a Staple Since 2014

Image via ABC

A spinoff of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise features past contestants from the two mentioned reality shows. Originally hosted by Chris Harrison, the show has spawned some successful relationships throughout its eight seasons. And although some of the couples eventually broke up after their respective seasons, some notable successful pairings of the show are Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul, Pieper James and Brendan Morais, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, with Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby still together and in love.

ABC has yet to reveal the entire cast, and the premiere date for Season 9 remains under wraps. But with Palmer teasing that Season 9 will be a series with tons of drama, we can expect the upcoming season to provide another shocking moment. While you wait, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise’s top five most scandalous moments below.