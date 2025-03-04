Lead of The Bachelor Season 28, Joey Graziadei, has choice words of wisdom for Grant Ellis! In an exclusive clip from the March 3, 2025, episode of The Bachelor Season 29, current lead Grant turns to Joey for advice on how to navigate his overwhelming feelings toward contestants on the show.

In the clip, Grant confesses to Joey how the whole journey has been immensely taxing emotionally. He said that despite having expected to develop feelings, he didn’t think they would be as strong as they were this deep into his journey on the show. Joey, who is currently engaged to the winner of his season, Kelsey Anderson, advised Grant to go with what his heart feels is right. Joey also warned Grant that his words in the next couple of weeks leading to the finale hold a lot of weight.

Grant is currently at the home towns stage on the reality dating show where he meets the families of his final four contestants: Dina Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, and Litia Garr. He is at a point where he needs to make the difficult decision of handing out three roses to the ladies who will make it to the finale. Grant tells Joey that he’s afraid of messing up and fears that he may end up alone at the end of the season. The Dancing With the Stars Season 33 winner shared his two cents with Grant as follows:

“From being in your shoes, there is something to be said about like a gut feeling. I really listened to that throughout my whole journey on the show.”

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei Are Finally Planning Their Wedding

Image via Disney/John Fleenor

In an exclusive interview with E News! on February 14, 2025, Kelsey revealed where she and Joey stand on their wedding planning endeavors. The Bachelor Season 28 winner shared that they had discussed pushing the pedal on their wedding planning, expressing how it’s bound to take a long time. Kelsey revealed that the duo is in the process of narrowing down a wedding destination and finalizing a date so that they can start planning the joyous affair. Kelsey noted that circling in on the destination will take some figuring out since their families are scattered all over the place.

When discussing her dream wedding, Kelsey expressed that she was aiming for something timeless. She confessed that she doesn’t have a Pinterest board but has been doing her research on the vibe she’d like to go with for the wedding. When asked if she’d be down to have a televised wedding, Kelsey shared her thoughts on it as follows:

“I think that we really want the moment to be for us, but we also really appreciate the people that support us.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

