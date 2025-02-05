The Bachelor Season 24 star is still in search of the one! Five years after his stint on the popular reality show, Peter Weber is still looking for the love of his life. The reality TV star ended his season by being engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, whom he split from by the time the finale aired. Weber then had an on-and-off relationship with another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan, till April 2023.

In an exclusive interview with People on February 4, 2025, Weber shared that he’s “still looking for the one.” He believes that these things can’t be forced, and he just has to have faith that things will eventually work out. The Bachelor Season 24 lead confessed “I never lost faith, so I know it'll happen soon, and I’m just enjoying the journey along the way.” Weber also noted that he’s open to dating someone who comes from a reality TV background. However, that isn’t really an explicit requirement.

Weber believes there are pros and cons to being with someone who’s been through the reality realm, as well as a certain refreshing aspect to being with someone who’s completely removed from the reality TV world. When talking about his preferences, Weber confessed that he seeks someone with whom he can have a true emotional connection and bond. The reality TV star would love to be with someone kind who has an adventurous spirit and prioritizes their family. Weber shed further light on what he’s looking for in a potential life partner as follows:

“Just someone that I can truly just be myself with and fully let go and relax with and have that sense of peace with.”

