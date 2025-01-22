Now that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back on the market, Bachelor Nation has some questions! Fans of the popular reality dating show are wondering if The Bachelor Season 25 couple James and Kirkconnell would make a return to the franchise. Host Jesse Palmer is shedding insight on the plausibility of either of them returning to the reality show.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on January 21, 2025, Jesse Palmer stated that he thinks “it’s open” when discussing the possibility of either Matt James or Rachael Kirkconnell handing out or accepting roses once again. The reality TV show host confessed to being quite saddened to read about the duo’s split and hopes they’re doing better amid this challenging period. Palmer stated that he knows they will have to take the time to process everything that’s transpired between them, noting that the last thing on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s minds right now would be to jump back on the reality TV bandwagon. Jesse Palmer also said he doesn’t really have too much of a say in such decisions but shared his take as follows:

“I absolutely think, though, that the show would consider having one or both back at some point down the road if they were open to it. Absolutely.”

On January 16, 2025, Matt James took to his Instagram to announce his split from his girlfriend of four years, Kirkconnell. The duo met on The Bachelor Season 25 and actively shared food videos from their travels on social media. The split came out of the blue, and fans were left in shock.

Rachael Kirkconnell’s Sister Spilled the Tea on the Matt James Breakup Timeline

Matt James announced his split from Rachael Kirkconnell with a picture of the duo from The Bachelor Season 25, alongside a prayer in which he asked God to give them the strength to move on. James didn’t provide any other explanation, and Kirkconnell has yet to address the split. Just hours before the breakup post, James shared a food video on Instagram from when the duo was in London, so fans were left perplexed about what could’ve transpired within such a short period.

On January 17, 2025, Rachael Kirkconnell’s sister, Trinity Kirkconnell, responded to a fan TikTok post discussing the confusion surrounding the breakup. Trinity Kirkconnell entered the comment section replying to a fan comment that questioned why Matt James didn’t edit Rachael Kirkconnell out from the London content, to which the latter’s sister responded as follows:

“They were still together when he was posting all that...just to give some perspective on the timeline of things.”

Another commenter responded to Trinity Kirkconnell’s statement, expressing their astonishment at James’s announcement of a breakup less than 15 hours after the split. The Bachelor Season 25 winner’s sister added fuel to the fire by responding, “Try 3 hours.” The Bachelor Season 29, starring Grant Ellis, will premiere on ABC on January 27, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

