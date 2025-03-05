Hometowns is an integral episode in The Bachelor, but for one suitor, it did not go to plan. Grant Ellis met only three families, as in the episode, Dina Lupancu revealed that Ellis will only meet her friends. Sadly for Lupancu and Ellis, her family did not express interest in meeting Ellis as her pastor father did not approve of Ellis dating 25 other women, but as Lupancu revealed to Parade, there is more to it.

Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, and Litia Garr all advanced to hometowns, with Lupancu returning to Chicago, Pasquarosa and Ellis reuniting in Newton, McGrady returning to New York, and Garr introducing Ellis to her Mormon family in Afton. Despite her father refusing to meet Ellis, she revealed to Parade that her father was “all for it” before realising the show’s format. She also admits that her family missing out on hometowns was the “focal point” of the episode.

“My dad was actually for it,” she revealed. “He thought that it was an interesting experiment; it intrigued him. But he [later] claimed that he didn’t know that there was an engagement at the end. He was like, ‘How could a guy go from dating 25 girls in such a short period of time, and make that type of commitment at the end of this? It just didn’t sit well with him, and also he wasn’t actually familiar with the dynamics of the show,” she continued. “He didn’t realize that there’s a camera the whole time.”After the hometowns episode, Lupancu did not receive a rose and just misses out on Fantasy Suites week.

Dina Lupancu Shares Her Regrets From Hometowns in ‘The Bachelor’