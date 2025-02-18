The Bachelor Season 29 lead Grant Ellis is opening up about the reality of trying to find love on the dating show. During the February 17, 2025 episode of the show, Grant was in for an emotional roller-coaster as he found himself in the middle of rising tensions among the ladies. The episode showed Grant and the remaining contestants traveling to Madrid to develop deeper connections. However, Grant felt like the trip was more “emotionally taxing” than he had expected.

During the group date, the ladies participated in a mechanical bull-riding contest to impress Grant. Everything was going well until Carolina Sofia Quixano brought up a touchy subject during the afterparty. According to Carolina, getting engaged to someone after knowing them for a few weeks just didn’t make sense to her. This led to a lot of criticism from the other contestants, with Juliana Pasquarosa asking Carolina to leave the show if she felt that way. The confrontation escalated when Rose Sombke added that Carolina’s “negativity” was affecting everyone else. Soon enough, Carolina broke down in tears and Grant had to pull her to the side for a conversation. He told her to focus on their connection instead of worrying about what the other ladies had to say.

However, the entire ordeal left Grant feeling confused. Ultimately, he decided not to hand out a date rose because he “had some thinking to do.” Later, at the cocktail party, Grant confronted Carolina again after Juliana told him about her doubts. He expressed how hurt he was that Carolina had not come to him with her concerns. While their conversation ended on a good note, Carolina didn’t feel too optimistic about her connection with Grant after all the drama. However, Grant told Natalie Phillips that ultimately, all of this was helping him find his true connections.

Rose Sombke Self-Eliminates From ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29