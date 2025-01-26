Grant Ellis is a man who knows what he wants! The Bachelor Season 29 lead, Ellis is opening up about what qualities he is seeking in his future wife. The day trader who appeared as a contestant on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette wants to avoid drama at all costs.

In an exclusive interview with People on January 24, 2025, Grant Ellis shared his experience and strategy while featured on The Bachelor Season 29. He shared that every move he made while being the lead was pivotal. Ellis stated that his approach was to view the process as a game of chess, and as long as he had all the evidence and facts right, making a decision was quite the cakewalk. Ellis confessed that wanting a family and a long-lasting relationship is symbolic of immense maturity while revealing how he assessed contestants in the following words:

“It's really easy for somebody to tell you what they want, but I think that actions speak louder than words.

Grant Ellis also made it a point to steer clear of drama during his stint on the show. He believes that starting drama, engaging in gossip, and stirring the pot are all telltale signs of immaturity. Ellis also discussed some of the aspects that he considers to be red flags, which include being a self-involved individual and lacking in hygiene. He wants his future wife to be a compassionate and mature woman.

Jesse Palmer Had To Push Grant Ellis To Pick During the Final Rose Ceremony

Sometimes, when you know what you want, making a choice can be difficult – that’s exactly what Grant Ellis faced on The Bachelor Season 29. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on January 21, 2025, the show’s host, Jesse Palmer, revealed that he had to push Ellis to make a choice during the final rose ceremony.

Palmer confessed that The Bachelor Season 29 trailer wasn’t playing when it revealed how torn Grant Ellis was ahead of the final rose ceremony. Palmer shared that in his last four years as host of the popular reality TV show, he hadn’t encountered a situation where the lead was so torn between their choices. Palmer stated that typically, the leads have definitive clarity on who has an edge over the rest.

Jesse Palmer stated that Ellis was really conflicted about his final pick during the finale and also shared that the contestants being extremely “remarkable” contributed to the lack of clarity. Palmer confessed that he felt bad for breaking the fourth wall and nudging Grant Ellis to make a decision, but thought it was the right thing to do. The host teased how Grant Ellis feels about his choice as follows:

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of Grant, but I think he’s very, very happy with how things ended.”

The Bachelor Season 29 will premiere on ABC on January 27, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

