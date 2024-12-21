The Bachelor Season 29 leading man Grant Ellis isn’t afraid of a little vulnerability. Ahead of the premiere of his season on January 27, 2025, Ellis is opening up about what he wants his future to look like. Turns out that Ellis is a romantic at heart and wants to find his future wife on the show. In fact, he can already picture growing old with her and picking their kids up from school.

In an exclusive video shared with US Weekly, Ellis confessed that he wears his heart on his sleeve. The upcoming Bachelor lead shared that he believes in expressing his feelings. "It’s OK to express how you feel. What I wish is to be happy.” That’s exactly what fans can expect from him during his season.

Ellis was originally a contestant on Jenn Tran’s Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Thanks to his fan-favorite status, he was named the next Bachelor lead in August 2024, soon after Tran sent him home. Ellis is now set to make history as the second-ever Black Bachelor lead after Matt James in 2021.

Ellis Wants to Write His Own Story on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29

Close

During his appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Ellis shared how he felt after the producers approached him to be the lead for The Bachelor Season 29. The reality TV star admitted that he jumped on the offer as soon as he received it. Ellis shared that after getting eliminated, he was still recovering from his heartbreak over Tran. However, he was more than interested in another shot at finding love.

Ellis confessed that he wasn’t expecting to get eliminated when he did. In his exact words: “I thought I was gonna make it to the hometowns.” But looking back, he realizes that Tran’s connections with the other contestants were definitely stronger. Ellis added that he respected Tran’s decisions and has now made peace with the fact that he was not her “cup of tea.”

On the podcast, Ellis also revealed that his mother was the one who signed him up for The Bachelorette. He didn’t take it seriously at first, but decided to give the whole thing a shot when he was selected as one of the contestants. Ellis added that during his time on the show, he learned that it’s possible to fall in love with someone after just one date. The upcoming Bachelor star shared that he’s looking forward to meeting all the women on his season and putting his compatibility with them to the test.

The Bachelor Season 29 premieres January 27, 2025, on ABC. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

