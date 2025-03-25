The Bachelor Season 29 lead Grant Ellis is officially engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa, and the ring he proposed with was the star of the finale. Pasquarosa’s engagement ring has been designed by Neil Lane, who has worked with The Bachelor franchise since 2022. The ring features two bullet-shaped diamonds surrounding a central emerald, with the band made of platinum and gold.

As reported by PEOPLE, Lane designed the ring to reflect Ellis and Pasquarosa’s unique love story that unfolded on The Bachelor Season 29. The jeweler believes that the two of them make a “very powerful couple,” and that he designed the ring to symbolize their unity and strength. Lane explained that the contemporary design of the piece was inspired by 1920s and 1930s Art Deco aesthetics, with a modern twist. Unlike his previous designs, this does not feature Lane’s signature typical sparkling diamond work and focuses more on an elegant structure.

Lane shared that Ellis had a hard time choosing the perfect ring for his fiancé. But he kept coming back to the same design. Turns out that The Bachelor lead thought this ring matched Pasquarosa’s personality and style. “The ring speaks to our relationship,” added Ellis while explaining why he picked the most unique ring he could find. Pasquarosa agreed with the sentiment and expressed that Ellis has “hit the nail on the head” with his choice.

Grant Ellis Believes Juliana Pasquarosa Will Be an Amazing Wife