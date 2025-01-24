Ahead of the Season 29 premiere of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, the host of this infamous dating show, hinted that the leading man, Grant Ellis, had some serious decision-making regarding who he would choose on the final day. In the trailer, Grant Ellis is seen panicking over the fact that he has to choose just one woman to spend the rest of his life with potentially, and Jesse Palmer has promised that Grant is not just exaggerating for the cameras.

Towards the end of the trailer, there is a sneak peek of Jesse Palmer asking Grant Ellis, again, who he is going to give the final rose to. Palmer had even mentioned how the two final women were on standby, and he had to know who to send first. The scenes leading up to whoever Grant chose are authentic and real, according to Palmer, but it took some pushing to get Grant to make his decision.

Grant Spent Too Much Time Trying to Choose