Jesse Palmer is reinstating that the women on The Bachelor should brace themselves for a tit-for-tat! During The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 2, which aired on January 3, 2025, contestant Zoe McGrady stole Grant Ellis away for one-on-one time during a group date. Later in the episode, Zoe interrupted Grant’s date with other women, which led to further upset among the contestants. Longtime host Jesse is sharing his two cents on contestants who carry out the classic interruption tactic.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 4, 2025, Jesse said that on a show like The Bachelor, it’s inevitable for contestants to face interruption during their dates with Grant more than once. Jesse’s only advice to those who interrupt is to brace themselves for the same treatment moving forward from fellow contestants. Moreover, they must also be prepared to face all types of reactions from the cast, as they will be notified when an incident like this occurs. Jesse said intrusions on one-on-one time are nothing new on The Bachelor, sharing his views as follows:

“This is one of the commandments of The Bachelor.”

Jesse also addressed a question about Grant wanting to be a gentleman and ensuring that no one’s feelings get hurt. Having seen it all over quite a few seasons now, Jesse shared that it’s inevitable for someone to get hurt along the way. He confessed that the fact that his decisions could hurt someone deeply was a weight that Grant carried with him the whole season. But throughout the season, Grant tells Jesse that he’s just going to follow his heart.

Grant Ellis Wants To Avoid Contestants Who Start Drama on ‘The Bachelor’