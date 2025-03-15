The Bachelor franchise will soon have someone new running the popular reality TV series, as showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner are leaving. According to Deadline, the showrunners are among many staff departures due to allegations of a "hostile" work environment. Other notable people who left the franchise include co-executive producers Michael Margolis and Keely Booth, who exited the show in early March.

Freeland and Graebner, along with Jason Ehrlich, have worked on The Bachelor since 2023, following the departure of the show's creator, Mike Fleiss. Deadline reported that they're currently negotiating their exit with Warner Bros. TV. Meanwhile, their lawyer commented on the accusations made against the showrunners last month, denying the allegations.

"My clients are well-respected professionals with a long history in this business. They are frankly stunned and saddened by some of the things they are hearing now for the first time,"

Freeland and Graebner have years of production experience working on The Bachelor Nation. Freeland was an executive producer for Storage Wars Canada before entering the franchise as an executive producer in The Bachelorette Canada in 2016. Since then, she has worked on The Bachelor Canada, Bachelor in Paradise Canada, and then worked on the U.S. iterations of the franchise, starting with The Golden Bachelor in 2023. Meanwhile, Graebner was a supervising producer for The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP's Wedding in 2012, then worked on a handful of The Bachelor TV specials, miniseries, and extras before becoming the franchise's showrunner.

'The Bachelor's Toxic Workplace Allegations, Explained

The toxic and hostile workplace allegations against The Bachelor began following the events of Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. Aside from the numerous controversies that surrounded the show, it was alleged by former staff members that the showrunners ran the franchise with "fear," recounting incidents of verbal and mental abuse, "mind games," and lack of communication from the show's leaders, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, other staffers alleged that Freeland and Graebner were passive-aggressive towards the crew and were ignoring senior members of the production team. Warner Bros Television Group has left a comment to Deadline about these complaints, stating that it "takes a healthy workplace culture and safe production environment incredibly seriously" and that it has made "meaningful improvements" to its on-set policies and practices.

“We take a healthy workplace culture and safe production environment incredibly seriously, which is why in recent years we’ve made meaningful improvements to our on-set policies and practices. We are committed, in conjunction with ABC, to continue evolving the way The Bachelor franchise productions operate so that our employees and cast feel comfortable and heard.”

Deadline reported that many crew members exited the program after it was announced that The Bachelorette would skip a season and not air at its traditional summer spot following The Bachelor season 29. This cancellation significantly impacted the production crew, many of whom were informed that they were no longer employed in the franchise. Replacing The Bachelorette's slot will be Bachelor in Paradise, featuring a new showrunner, Scott Teti, and new crew members working behind the scenes.