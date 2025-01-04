The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky is opening up about her experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she is not holding back! The reality star, who joined The Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Jake Pavelka’s season, became The Bachelorette Season 6 lead in 2010. During that same year, she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show. But she now recalls the experience as uncomfortable and demeaning.

Fedotowsky reflected on the encounter during a recent episode of the Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. She confessed that her interaction with the famous TV host left her feeling stupid. Fedotowsky noted that while DeGeneres wasn’t exactly mean to her, she felt like the overall tone of the interview came across as mocking. The former Bachelorette shared that she walked out dancing in an attempt to be funny. But instead of laughing with her, she felt like DeGeneres was laughing at her.

Despite the negative experience, Fedotowsky clarified that she doesn’t believe the host is a bad person. She admitted that DeGeneres has a demanding job and that she could have just been burnt out or tired that day. However, Fedotowsky also expressed that her behavior could have been due to her reality TV background. In her exact words: “Here I am, this 24-year-old, famous for no reason. I come on her show, she's probably like, 'I've got to talk to one of these idiots again'.” Hearing this, Bristowe expressed how grateful she was to have never been on the show. She added that she dislikes DeGeneres based on accounts from many reliable sources.

Ellen De DeGeneres Has Officially Moved to the UK

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended its 19-season run in 2022 following allegations against DeGeneres fostering a toxic environment and mistreating staff. After stepping out of the spotlight for a few years, the TV host announced her final comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which premiered on September 24, 2024. Following the release of her special, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi have relocated to the English countryside.

As reported by PEOPLE, the TV host fell in love with a house during her visit to England in October 2024, which is what led to her decision. According to a real estate insider in California, the couple sold all their properties in the town of Carpinteria in August 2024 for $96 million. Since their move, the couple has been spotted enjoying their new surroundings and socializing at local pubs.

During the big move, DeGeneres also switched up her look and stepped away from her signature platinum blond pixie cut. In November 2024, a video shared by Page Six revealed that the TV host had dyed her hair a natural brown color for a more understated appearance. Fans were also quick to notice that DeGeneres had ditched her iconic bangs for a softer look.

