The Bachelorette Season 20 alum Dotun Olubeko is expressing his love for his fiancé Charity Lawson in a belated Valentine’s Day message. The couple first met on the show back in 2023 where Charity ultimately gave him her final rose. Dotun proposed to her in The Bachelorette Season 20 finale and the two have been going strong since then. According to Dotun, Charity is the reason his days are “brighter, funnier, and full of love.”

The reality TV alum took to Instagram to share photos and videos of him and Charity over the years. This post featured some of the couple’s most memorable moments, including going horseback riding, visiting Disney World, celebrating birthdays, and making gingerbread houses together. “They say love is patient and kind, but true love is also surviving our stupid quirks,” Dotun wrote in the caption.

Charity commented on the heartfelt post and complimented her partner for a “solid roundup” of their relationship. The former Bachelorette told Dotun that he had completely stolen her heart and expressed how much she loved him. She later shared a Valentine’s Day post of her own on Instagram and referred to Dotun as her “Earthside angel.” In her caption, Charity talked about how lucky she was to experience life with someone who makes her laugh and is her biggest cheerleader.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Thurston originally appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 before becoming the leading lady for The Bachelorette Season 17. The former reality star took to Instagram on February 15, 2025, to share that she is battling breast cancer. The devastating diagnosis took the fans of the franchise by surprise. In her emotional health update, Katie shared two photos of herself at the beach and reflected on the emotions she felt after learning the sad news.

Katie shared that a few days before Valentine’s Day, her fiancé, Jeff Arcuri took her to Hawaii and that the two of them were planning on traveling the world before finally settling down in NYC. However, their plans had to come to a halt when she received her diagnosis. Katie revealed that after hearing the news, she immediately had to go back to LA for more testing. She expressed how sad she was to have spent Valentine’s Day scheduling appointments for a biopsy along with several other treatments.

“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength,” wrote Katie in the caption. In an Instagram Q&A session, Katie shared how she discovered the breast cancer. The reality initially found a lump in her breast but thought that it might be related to her menstrual cycle or muscle soreness due to working out. However, when the lump didn’t go away, she decided to see a doctor. All seasons of The Bachelorette are available to stream on Hulu.