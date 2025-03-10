Bachelor Nation alumni Joe Amabile and Charity Lawson are weighing in on Grant Ellis’s connection with his final picks! The duo is shedding light on which pairing they think makes the strongest couple on The Bachelor Season 29 as they inch closer to the finale episode.

On the March 4, 2025, episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, The Bachelorette Season 20 lead, Charity and podcast host Joe recapped The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 6, which aired on March 3, 2025. The episode had Grant visit the hometowns of his final four contestants. Joe thinks that Grant and Juliana Pasquarosa really like each other but can’t see things moving forward on a deeper level between the two. He then moved on to address Grant’s connection with Zoe McGrady, where Joe noted that The Bachelor lead was careful to use the word “like” instead of “love” during his interactions with her. Charity remarked that although she didn’t see sparks flying between Grant and Juliana, their connection was superior to his connection with Zoe.

The duo also agreed that Grant shared a more friendly dynamic with Dina Lupancu. According to Joe, Grant’s strongest connection across the season has been with Litia Garr, a “1000 percent.” Even Charity agreed that Litia and Grant’s connection runs much deeper than the lead’s chemistry with the other contestants. Charity also shared her two cents on why she thinks they’d be endgame:

“I feel like their conversations of what is shown at least is telling us like, ‘OK, this is like solid material, like this is a strong relationship.”

Joe Amabile Has Strong Feelings About ‘The Bachelorette’ Pause