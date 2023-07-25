The Big Picture Former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson criticizes Nick Viall's misogynistic behavior and calls out TV personalities who bash women for views.

Viall, known for his podcast and reality show appearances, received backlash for his dating advice and unsolicited comments.

Lawson responds to Viall's comments, stating the need to stop seeking dating advice from unqualified TV personalities who undermine women.

In a post that appears to criticize Nick Viall's "misogynistic" behavior on his podcast, The Bachelorette Season 20's leading lady Charity Lawson made some straightforward remarks about "TV personalities who like bashing women for the sake of views." Her comments came after the former The Bachelor star — through the latest episode of The Viall Files — criticized Lawson's dating decisions.

Apart from appearing in various reality shows — The Bachelorette Seasons 10 and 11, Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, The Bachelor Season 21, and Dancing with the Stars Season 24 — Viall is also known for his podcast, wherein he shares reality show recaps and some dating advice, albeit sometimes deemed hypocritical and completely unsolicited. In his latest The Bachelorette recap, though Viall shared some considerably good comments about Lawson and her season, he commented on the latter's prolonged make-out sessions, as well as the man she chooses to spend her time with, claiming that "Charity loves a f-ck boy."

Viall's remarks probably didn't sit well with The Bachelor Season 27 fan favorite. Lawson took to Threads to share her alleged response to Viall's recent recap. “Maybe it’s time we stop getting dating advice from unqualified TV personalities who like bashing women for the sake of views." She then shared it to her Instagram Story, adding another comment on top of her Threads post, saying, “Misogynistic men: now that’s icky behavior.”

Although the reality star didn't drop any names or specify who the "unqualified TV personality" behind her posts was, all her comments appear to be in response to Viall's most recent podcast. Besides, she is known for standing up for herself when someone tries to cross the line, so Viall's statement seems to be something Lawson won't keep quiet about. And while her comments may appear as if she is not open to criticisms, Viall wasn't all that well-liked either.

Nick Viall's History of Getting Into Someone's Nerves

Image via ABC

Known for getting dumped twice for two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette, the reality star has had his fair share of questionable moments throughout his various stints on a number of Bachelor Nation's episodes. Viall, to say the least, was not a fan favorite at all. But outside of reality shows, when he started his own podcast, the 42-year-old television personality was heavily criticized, with fans of the Bachelor franchise calling him out for his "bad" dating tips. Lawson, moreover, wasn't the only one who slammed the reality star for his remarks, with Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl previously calling him out for inserting himself into someone's business.

Although often criticized on TV or podcast, The Viall Files has been quite successful so far, amassing an overwhelming number of subscribers. But, of course, not without its flaws. The Bachelorette airs Monday nights on ABC.