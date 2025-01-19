Bachelorette Season 1 leading lady Trista Sutter has no plans of saying goodbye to reality TV anytime soon! Sutter was competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 until her dramatic exit during the January 15, 2025, episode. After experiencing hypothermic shock during a task, Sutter chose to withdraw from the competition to avoid putting her body under any more pressure. However, if given the chance, she would love to do it all again.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Sutter admitted that she wouldn’t mind taking part in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test again. The reality star confessed that part of her regrets leaving midway. But she keeps reminding herself that the decision was necessary to avoid risking permanent injury. Sutter explained that her body had reached its limits during the beach task and that she felt “at peace” when she chose to go back home.

But Special Forces isn’t the only show she’s open to being part of. The former Bachelorette shared that she would love to do Peacock’s Emmy-nominated reality series, Traitors. According to Sutter, the psychological element of Traitors and the challenges featured on the show seem like a lot of fun to her. She also noted that Deal or No Deal Island hosted by Joe Manganiello is another reality show she’d consider. Ultimately, Sutter claimed that she is “open to all of it,” because reality TV challenges her in new ways and pushes her out of her comfort zone.

Sutter’s Husband Is Proud of Her Decision to Withdraw From the Show

Trista Sutter first gained recognition for being the runner-up on the inaugural season of The Bachelor. She then starred in The Bachelorette Season 1, where she fell in love with Ryan Sutter. The two tied the knot in the franchise’s first televised wedding in 2003. Ryan and Trista Sutter are now parents to two children and their marriage is still going strong after two decades.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sutter revealed that keeping her participation on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test a secret was pretty challenging, especially because of all the speculation surrounding her marriage. Sutter mentioned an Instagram post shared by her husband in which he mentioned that his wife was away. This sparked a lot of rumors about the couple’s separation. According to Sutter, it was a relief when she could publicly share the news of her participation in the reality competition and put a rest to all the chatter.

After her exit, Sutter shared that her husband was proud of her decision. The Bachelorette alum shared that Ryan Sutter was supportive when she first said yes to the show, and his feelings didn’t change when she decided to prioritize her health. She admitted that while her husband would have loved for her to continue, he respects her choice and was worried about what could have happened if she hadn’t quit. “He’s my biggest fan,” added Sutter.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test 16 celebrity contestants battle through a set of emulated special forces training challenges, they are removed from society and the staff sergeants control everything within the camp. Release Date January 4, 2023 Cast Rudy Reyes , Mark Billingham , Jason Fox , Remi Adeleke Seasons 1

