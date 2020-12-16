From the makers of 'Left 4 Dead' comes a new nightmare.

After introducing Back 4 Blood to the world during The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios (Left 4 Dead franchise) teased that a Closed PC Alpha would be available well before the game's planned release date next summer. How soon? How about tomorrow!

Back 4 Blood, the upcoming first-person cooperative zombie shooter, will be showed off in the studio's Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase tomorrow, offering an in-depth look at the game, along with discussions featuring Turtle Rock Studios team members. The event will begin at 10 a.m. PST/6 p.m. BST and will be streamed on the Turtle Rock Studios Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

Immediately following the showcase, gamers will be able to start in on the closed PC alpha test; it'll run through December 21, 2020. Players can register now at www.back4blood.com for a chance to participate and be one of the first to get their hands-on experience with the game.

Back 4 Blood is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 22, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC. The game can be played online with a squad of four players or solo with up to three AI teammates. Back 4 Blood will also support up to eight players in online PvP multiplayer.

Check out the recently released gameplay reveal here:

And here's the official synopsis:

The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.



