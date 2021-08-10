Back 4 Blood has been making a big splash since the open beta started on August 5 for all platforms, seeing impressive numbers on the likes of Steam, with over 100,000 concurrent players over the weekend. Although comparisons between Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead are inevitable, considering the makers of the first game are behind the recent title, fans might be disappointed to hear that the popular mode seen in Left 4 Dead, Campaign Versus, will not be present.

Turtle Rock Studios, the developer also behind Evolved, made the announcement on their official Discord channel when asked for news about the possible mode. The news was first spotted by Eurogamer, with Turtle Rock Studios co-founder and design director Chris Ashton saying, "We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B."

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

As noted by IGN, fans of the upcoming game have expressed some disappointment upon hearing the news on Back 4 Blood's Reddit page, posting videos such as, "Dec 17 2020 we still had Campaign Versus." Some of the comments in the video have shared ideas on how to get Turtle Rock Studios to add the feature by canceling pre-orders or making demands on social media. The community is somewhat divided by the news, with some also defending the studio's decision to not include it.

In the original Campaign Versus mode in Left 4 Dead, players could either play as an infected type or human as friends play through one of the campaign levels. Back 4 Blood will feature a Versus mode at launch, with players choosing to be either the Cleaners (humans) or Ridden (zombies), in a smaller-scale environment.

Back 4 Blood's current beta is available to early access members who registered on the official website or pre-ordered the game. The open beta will open to everyone on August 12 and last until August 16 at noon PST. The full game launches on October 12 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Gamepass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on the Steam and Epic Games Store.

