Turtle Rock Studios has pushed back the release date of Back 4 Blood from June to October. The announcement was published in the game’s official Twitter account, just before a new presentation on the Future Games Show gave an in-depth look at the gameplay, with the promise of a new open beta coming soon.

Just as Turtle Rock’s most famous title, Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood puts up to four players in the middle of a zombie outbreak, where they need to work together in order to survive. In both games, in addition to zombies, mutated versions of the zombies can also spawn on the map, making every match unpredictable. The biggest innovations Back 4 Blood brings to the table - as showcased in the Future Games Show - are the addition of a giant creature and an upgraded Director system.

In the original Left 4 Dead, the game’s AI - also known as the game’s Director - placed enemies and items on the map in a randomized way that was altered by the number of players in each match and their skills. Left 4 Dead’s Director also altered the rules it used for placing challenges and rewards on the go, in order to keep the game engaging. The Director system returns in Back 4 Blood, but some of the random rules the AI uses to create the challenges will be revealed to the players at the beginning of each level, in order to let players better prepare.

During the presentation, executive producer Lianne Papp showed how the system will use a series of cards to show which challenge will be present in a match. As Papp says, “the game director is gonna play what we call Corruption Cards”, each of them describing a special challenge present somewhere in the level. The players will also have cards of their own, which they can put into play to alter some rules in their favor. There will also be a lot of different effects cards that can be played, and Papp says that “you [the player] can make it so your team can carry more Molotovs or medkits, or you can even do something cool like, your team gets a burst of health when you get incapacitated."

The Director system already promises to increase a lot the fun of Back 4 Blood, making each match unique. But the Future Games Show presentation also gave us a better look at the Troll, a giant mutated enemy players will need to fight or flee.

Back 4 Bloods looks to be a true spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, especially since after more than a decade, a third Left 4 Dead game still remains a distant dream. During the summer, an open beta will be available, so everyone can try the game for free.

Back 4 Blood is headed to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 12. Check out the Future Games Show presentation below, as well as the tweet announcing the game's delay below:

