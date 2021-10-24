Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Turtle Rock Studios' cult hit Left 4 Dead, emphasizes the importance of exerting control in an increasingly chaotic environment, an always inspiring and applicable theme. In the game, the "chaos" is a full-scale zombie apocalypse, and the "control" is grabbing your closest friends (or online strangers) to cooperatively blast your way through fast-paced levels, save survivors, and find the next safe room. It's thrilling, accessible, and empowering stuff going on here, all of which is achieved through some of the most purely entertaining gameplay of the year.

But my biggest, bluntest explosions of joy didn't necessarily come from a perfect set of teamwork, ammo caches, or NPC rescues. In fact, my joy came when any sense of control was surrendered, instead allowing the textually adversarial forms of zombie chaos to wash over, overwhelm, and excite me.

It came with the horde.

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

There are various types of "ridden," the zombielike creatures you battle, saturated throughout the world of Back 4 Blood. Lower-level ridden are fast and bitey but reasonably easy to kill, while upper-level characters models like "exploders," "tall boys," and "ogres" have grotesque, mutated powers that can do some serious damage if you don't immediately peg the weak spot on their decomposed bodies. But by and large, I was surprised and relieved at how manageable it was to mow down these varying types of ridden and plow through these levels with a certain kind of adrenaline-pumped ease. Back 4 Blood didn't seem designed to punish me, or even necessarily challenge me; it seemed designed to give me a good time. I loved these qualities about it.

But I really loved when it pulled the rug under me and gave me something to worry about. The "horde," as you might imagine, is a ginormous, seemingly unending swarm of ridden that appears and appears and appears, crowding and overwhelming and cornering you into a frenzy of destruction and combat. You will get hurt and you will cause hurt, and you will wonder when it will ever end. At times, it is a punishment for a sloppy player decision, like if you accidentally run into some zombie crows. But oftentimes, it is a necessity to move forward in a level; if you want to activate a certain device to get to a certain essential area, you will trigger the horde, and there is nothing you can do about it.

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

In other zombie survival horror games, I would get frustrated or worn out by the appearance of certain over-stressful, over-difficult, uncontrollable combat sequences. The Last of Us' stealth-driven levels where you need to stalk and kill several clickers to avoid their descent upon you reek with punishing stress, and Call of Duty's zombie modes complicate with various upgrades and inter-level goals to keep up with (Back 4 Blood does have a similar, self-contained "horde mode" that walks closer down this path). Both of these games explicitly ask you to fight frighteningly alien elements with as much control as possible, from carefully plotting hidden paths to constructing strategic loadouts. There are "correct" ways to win these moments, the games argue, and it's up to you to find them and tame the chaos in front of you.

Back 4 Blood's horde swarms do not assert such calcified arguments. In my experience, there's not much you can do other than stand your ground, shoot, stab, and blow up these ridden as best as you possible can — or even better, to run away from a literally unending spawn of monsters and survive 'til you make the next safe room. There's a visceral rawness, a genuinely nerve-rattling sensation to these sequences. I can get caught up in a kind of frustrated over-intellectualization in other versions of this kind of sequence, the main thoughts and feelings orienting around "What do you want me to do, game?!" rather than any gut-level, emotional sense of reward. But the Back 4 Blood hordes hit you in the gut. They douse you with blood and guts, rendered in pleasingly squicky character animation (i.e. your first-person hands get drenched). They tell you, straight up, "you will get submerged by chaos, now," and encourage you to boldly dive into the deep end. Instead of controlling via an external sense of control, the horde tells you to lean into the chaos, to "love the one you're with."

Instead of feeling apprehension or fear any time I knew a horde was coming, I felt a kind of devilish glee. Zombies turn you into zombies by biting you; Back 4 Blood has come the closest to replicating that kind of primal, animalistic pleasure as any recent horror game.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For this piece, the game was played on PlayStation 5.

