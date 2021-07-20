Turtle Rock Studios has released a new trailer for their Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood, which focuses on the upcoming game's PC release. The footage is all about flexing the game’s muscles, showing off terrifying bosses, zombies, and setpieces all while telling you just how good this game is going to look and feel on your setup. It looks to be the classic, atmospheric monster murdering that made its predecessors so beloved, only in 4K!

The trailer boasts 4K graphics with uncapped framerate and NVIDIA DLSS, along with ultrawide and multi-monitor support and a wide range of graphics options to tinker with in-game. Everything in the gameplay looks phenomenal and it should be a feast for the eyes of PC gamers. The footage also confirms Back 4 Blood will have crossplay, ensuring that you can play with your friends regardless of platform. Considering that the game will be launching on most current and next-gen platforms, Turtle Rock Studios is making the game their most inclusive yet.

Graphics and tech weren’t all this trailer had to offer though, as Turtle Rock also showed off some of the new locales to play around in when the game drops. Between a woodsy graveyard, a tavern, and a dark, spooky warehouse, the game has no shortage of atmospheric horror that calls back to its roots. Expect to see plenty of big baddies like the colossal Ogre or the grab-happy Hag along the way to break up the standard zombie monotony and ruin your day.

Back 4 Blood releases on October 12, but pre-orders will grant early access to the open beta starting on August 5. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer below for a peek at what to expect from this latest zombie co-op shooter from the Left 4 Dead creators.

