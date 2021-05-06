To promote preorders for Back 4 Blood, set to release this October, Turtle Rock Studios has released a new trailer featuring the exclusive card system from the upcoming cooperative zombie shooter. During the last Future Games Show, Back 4 Blood's developers explained how the game’s card system takes Left 4 Dead’s randomization tools one step further, allowing players to add their own modifiers to each run. The new trailer, besides giving us a better look at the card system, also explains how the game’s AI will respond to the modifiers.

After the huge success of Left 4 Dead, the Turtle Rock team is bringing backing their Game Director AI to monitor players’ actions, choices, and health while the game is played, adjusting enemies along the way. The Game Director makes sure everyone on the team has an adrenaline-infused experience, adding a lot of variation to enemies’ placement and spawn rate. To improve the game’s replayability even further, Back 4 Blood will expose some of the variables used by the Game Director to make each level special through its new card system.

At the beginning of each level, the Game Director will choose a set of Corruption Cards, each of them adding a negative effect to the run. These Corruption Cards can add new challenges, modify environmental conditions such as light exposure, and even send special mutated versions of Back 4 Blood enemies to hunt down players. To counter the Corruption Cards, each player can add their own cards, giving buffs and bonuses to themselves and to the team. These cards must be chosen from a set of cards dealt randomly to the player at the beginning of each match, but all players have the means to build their own personalized deck, tailored to their playstyle.

A player who wants to get straight into the action will already have a premade deck offered by the game, meaning that the whole deckbuilding system can be ignored by those who just want to shoot down some monsters. However, the card system adds a lot of replayability to Back 4 Blood. By completing special challenges in each mission, players will earn supply points, which in turn can be used to unlock new cards to build your personal deck. Different cards can allow players to build decks that increase their support skills to heal teammates, or add a lot more explosives to defeat the hordes of zombies, to give only a couple of examples.

Unlocking new cards and trying out new decks is going to be a central mechanic on Back 4 Blood, but supply points can also be used for unlocking cosmetics both for the weapons and characters. This means that even if a player is not too interested in the card system, there’s still a reward for replaying levels.

Back 4 Blood is headed to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 12. You can already preorder the game here. Besides explaining all about the card system, the new trailer also gives us new footage of Back 4 Blood’s creatures. Be sure to check it out below:

