Calling all Cleaners. Let's show 'em what we're made of! We are LIVE with our Gameplay Showcase and an in-depth look at what to expect in #Back4Blood!

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios (Left 4 Dead franchise) recently revealed the first gameplay for Back 4 Blood during The Game Awards. That tease came with the reveal that a Closed PC Alpha would be available soon; it'll start as soon as the studio's Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase finishes up in just a little bit.

The new video offers an in-depth look at the game, along with discussions featuring Turtle Rock Studios team members. The closed PC alpha test will then begin, running through December 21, 2020. After that, it'll be a little while before we see more from the upcoming first-person cooperative zombie shooter since it's currently scheduled for a worldwide release on June 22, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC.

The game can be played online with a squad of four players or solo with up to three AI teammates. Back 4 Blood will also support up to eight players in online PvP multiplayer. If you're a fan of the Left 4 Dead franchise and want to throw a little online co-op into the mix, you're on the right track. The official synopsis follow below:

The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Share Share Tweet Email

This New 'Empire Strikes Back' Behind-the-Scenes Video Is the Most Delightful Thing in the Galaxy Mark Hamill doing lightsaber training in jeans is an instantly iconic image.