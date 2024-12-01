In the 1990s and early 2000s, Cameron Diaz was one of Hollywood's biggest draws. From her debut hit with The Mask to the likes of There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, and Shrek, Diaz dazzled and delighted her way to a career Box Office total of almost $7.5 billion. However, in 2014, Diaz decided enough was enough and announced her retirement from the business.

Fear not though, as Diaz is set to finally return to the limelight in a brand-new action-comedy, aptly titled Back in Action. Set to feature Diaz and former co-star Jamie Foxx in all their suave and sophisticated glory, Back in Action looks to be one of the most exciting movie additions to the early 2025 calendar. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything we know about Back in Action so far.

Image via Netflix

The official release date for Back in Action is Friday, January 17, 2025. The movie is set to be exclusively available on Netflix, as part of the streamer's exciting 2025 movie slate which also includes Happy Gilmore 2, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Back in Action'?

Yes! The official trailer for Back in Action was released on November 14, 2024, and is available to watch above. The family comedy and spy thriller combine in this trailer, with Back in Action looking to be an action-packed rollercoaster ride and side-splitting comedy all at once. Featuring bike chases through slick cities, parachuting from a crashing plane, and even a gas pump flamethrowing Foxx for good measure, Back in Action seems to have something for everyone.

3 Who Is Starring in 'Back in Action?

Cameron Diaz Emily Jamie Foxx Matt Glenn Close Ginny Kyle Chandler Chuck Andrew Scott Baron Jamie Demetriou Nigel McKenna Roberts Alice Rylan Jackson Leo Fola Evans-Akingbola Wendy

The biggest talking point surrounding one of Netflix's most exciting 2025 projects is the return of Cameron Diaz following a decade-long break from acting. In 2014, Diaz made the tough decision to leave Hollywood and the acting industry, effectively announcing her retirement and citing rigorous demands and the scrutiny of the public as her reasoning. Now, after far too long away, she is back in business, although she doesn't regret her time away and decision to retire, according to her interview at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit:

"For me, it was just something I had to do. It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn’t care about anything else. Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."

In her time away, Diaz didn't stay out of the limelight entirely, co-authoring two health-focused books and even launching her own organic wine brand, Avaline. However, it was her family life that seemingly blossomed, with Diaz marrying musician Benji Madden in 2015, with the pair later welcoming their daughter, Raddix, in 2019. Alas - the pull of Hollywood magic, and perhaps Netflix's purse strings - proved too powerful, with Diaz ready to get Back in Action in early 2025 and rejoin the rest of the Shrek ensemble for a fifth outing scheduled for 2026.

Poetically, Diaz's co-star in the upcoming Back in Action is, in fact, the co-star from her last movie ten years ago. That man is Jamie Foxx, with the pair starring together in Oliver Stone's