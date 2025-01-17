It was in 2014 that we last saw Cameron Diaz when she starred in Will Gluck’s Annie as the cruel and drunk Ms. Colleen Hannigan. And now, 10 years later, the Charlie’s Angels star returns with a loud bang in Back in Action, a film that truly marks Diaz’s comeback, literally and figuratively. The film also marks a reunion for Diaz and her co-star Jamie Foxx, who plays her on-screen partner-in-crime. The duo first shared the screen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and later in 2014’s Annie.

The action-comedy film comes from Seth Gordon, a filmmaker best known for directing films like Horrible Bosses and shows like The Night Agent. Back in Action is sure to deliver a similar experience of comedy and high-octane action, as the film’s teasers hint. The spy action comedy follows Emily and Matt, two former CIA spies who left their past identities and lives behind to raise a family together. But years later, when suddenly their cover is blown, the couple and parents of two find themselves thrust back once again into the dangerous world of international espionage. With the help of their contacts and children in tow, Matt and Emily set out on a perilous mission to save their family, home, and probably the world.

Set to a story involving international conspiracies and secret agents, Back in Action seems quite well-rounded and entertaining with ample comedy, thrilling action sequences, and snappy dialogues bolstered by Foxx and Diaz’s feisty on-screen chemistry. Besides Foxx and Diaz, the spy action comedy features an interesting ensemble that might intrigue you enough to watch the film. Check out who plays who in Back in Action when the speedy thriller arrives this January.

Cameron Diaz

Emily

Emily is a former CIA spy who went off the grid to escape the risky life and raise a family. Now, a wife, mother of two young children, and a seller on Etsy, Emily’s past suddenly catches up and she is pulled back into a life of danger once again. Even though she has been enjoying a peaceful and happy married life, in some corner of her heart, Emily missed the chase and the thrill of her past life. So, when her cover is blown, she reignites the elite spy in her and gets back into action.

Star of action comedies like Charlie’s Angels and Knight and Day, Cameron Diaz plays one of the protagonists, Emily, making her return to acting as well as the genre.

Following her breakout work in The Mask, Diaz starred in iconic comedies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Holiday, and Bad Teacher. Her other notable film roles include There’s Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Being John Malkovich, and Gangs of New York, all of which earned her nominations for Golden Globe Awards. After the Netflix spy action-comedy, Cameron Diaz is next set to reprise her voice role of Fiona in the franchise’s fifth film, Shrek 5, and also star in the black comedy, Outcome, directed by and starring Jonah Hill.

Jamie Foxx

Matt

Emily’s husband and father of children, Matt was also once a skilled spy but chose to leave that dangerous life behind and build a home with Emily. After years of living like a normal, suburban dad, Matt’s life gets upended when his former identity gets revealed, threatening his home and children. Once again, Matt must team up with his partner-in-crime and return to the world of espionage.

Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Jamie Foxx plays the role of spy-turned-family-man. Creator, producer, and star of The Jamie Foxx Show, the actor, comedian, and singer earned widespread acclaim and an Oscar for portraying Ray Charles in the biopic, Ray. Some of his most prominent film roles include Miami Vice, Collateral, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Django Unchained, and Baby Driver. Following his slick spy role in Back in Action, Foxx is set to direct, write, and star in the sports-comedy All-Star Weekend and the action-thriller film, Tin Soldier.

Glenn Close

Ginny

Ginny is also a highly experienced former spy and one of the associates that Emily and Matt team up with for their mission. Despite how she appears, Ginny packs a lot of punch and can slay bad guys with little effort.

Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close is recognized for her nuanced acting and portraying unmatched characters. In her five-decade-long career, some of her most recognized films include Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, and Albert Nobbs, all of which earned her Academy Award nominations. Some of her most notable roles on television include shows like Damages, Tehran, and The Shield. Close is next set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming thriller series, All’s Fair and the next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man.

Jamie Demetriou

Nigel

Nigel, like Ginny, is also one of the associates that Emily and Matt work with. Although there is not a lot revealed about Nigel’s character, it appears that he and Ginny have a very unique chemistry.

English comedian, actor, and screenwriter, Jamie Demetriou plays the character of Nigel. Fans might best recognize him for his short but memorable role of Bus Rodent in Fleabag. He is also known for creating and starring in the British sitcom, Slath for Flats, for which he earned three BAFTA awards. Among his other television shows, Demetriou featured in a major role in The Afterparty Season 1 and had notable appearances in The Tracey Ullman Show, Miracle Workers, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Demetriou has also featured in films like Paddington 2, Cruella, and Barbie, and will be next seen in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama, Jay Kelly.

Andrew Scott

Baron

BAFTA winner and Golden Globe Award-nominee Andrew Scott plays the role of Baron, an important character in Back in Action.

The Irish stage and film actor gained the most prominence for his role as James Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, which won him his first and only BAFTA Award. His breakout role was followed by an equally successful role as The Priest, in Fleabag, which earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy win. Scott’s latest performances include All of Us Strangers and Netflix’s Ripley, both of which were highly praised and awarded. After Back in Action, Scott will be next seen in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, musical biopic Blue Moon, and historical war drama, Pressure.

Kyle Chandler

Chuck

Chuck is also a fellow agent at the CIA who has worked with Matt and Emily and all of them seem to have a long history. Primetime Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler plays the role of Chuck, an actor best known for starring in Friday Night Lights.

His other notable performances in television series include What About Joan?, Bloodline, and Super Pumped. In films, Chandler is most known for his work in Argo, Manchester by the Sea, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Following his role in the upcoming spy action-comedy, Chandler will next appear in the films, Anniversary and RIP.

Additionally, among the other cast members, Fola-Evans Akingbola plays the role of Wendy. The British model-turned-actor is best known for her role as Maddie Bishop in Freeform’s Sirens and as Zoe Spencer in Ten Percent, a British adaptation of Call My Agent! Akingbola gained further prominence for playing Chelsea Arrington in Netflix’s The Night Agent, a role she reprises in the upcoming second season of the spy action thriller.

McKenna Roberts, an actress and model best known for her role as Matilda in The Young and The Restless, plays the character of Alice, Emily and Matt’s teenage daughter. Alice’s brother and Emily and Matt’s son, Leo, is portrayed by Rylan Jackson, who made his big screen debut with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Catch Emily and Matt save the day when they get Back in Action on Jan. 17, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

