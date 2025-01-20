After more than 10 years out of the movie industry, Cameron Diaz is back with a new Netflix Original action flick, Back in Action. The film, which also stars Jamie Foxx, earned rough reviews from critics upon its release, who mostly agreed that Diaz deserved a better return to acting than a typical and predictable Netflix action movie. The film currently sits at a 23% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, but general audiences were much kinder to Back in Action, giving it a 62% rating, nearly triple the critics' rating. The film follows two former CIA spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who are reluctantly pulled back into the world of global espionage after their identities are compromised — where have we heard that story before?

Seth Gordon teamed up with Brendan O’Brien to write the script for Back in Action, and Gordon also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Gordon is best known for his work directing Baywatch, the 2017 R-rated action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, and he more recently helmed several episodes of For All Mankind, the space sci-fi series starring Joel Kinnaman. More than 10 years ago, Gordon also teamed up with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman for Identity Thief, the 2013 R-rated comedy that’s currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Gordon even made a name for himself directing The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, the 2007 documentary that was going to be turned into a full length feature, but was inevitably scrapped.

Does Cameron Diaz Have Any Other Projects in the Works?

Diaz made her acting return in Back in Action, and she’s not stopping there. She’s also been confirmed to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, the upcoming animated sequel that has been set for release on December 23, 2026. She will also star alongside Keanu Reeves and Matt Bomer in Outcome, the upcoming mystery thriller that will be written and directed by Jonah Hill. Hill most recently directed Stutz, the 2022 documentary which he also starred in. The documentary also featured Hill’s therapist as the two spoke openly about mental health and anxiety attacks.

Back in Action Director Seth Gordon Cast Cameron Diaz , Kyle Chandler , Jamie Foxx , McKenna Roberts , Glenn Close Andrew Scott , Jamie Demetriou , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Anna Stadler , Tom Brittney , Adam Basil , Erol Ismail , Lee Charles , Alfredo Tavares , Ruth Clarson , Julia Westcott-Hutton , Katrina Durden , Robert Besta , Bashir Salahuddin , Ben VanderMey , Jude Mack , Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo , Tobi Bamtefa Expand

