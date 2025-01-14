A suburban couple is forced to confront their past as secret agents in the new trailer for Back in Action. The Netflix action comedy film stars Jamie Foxx and, in her first film in over a decade, Cameron Diaz. It will be released on the streamer on January 17, 2025. The trailer opens on Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) stopping with their kids (Euphoria's McKenna Roberts and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Rylan Jackson) at a gas station — only to be assailed by a gang of motorcyclists who've targeted them for death.

After calling on their old skills to dispatch them (Matt seems to have learned some lessons from the "gasoline fight" in Zoolander), they're on the run. They have to come clean with their kids about their pasts, and seek out the aid Emily's mother (Glenn Close), who seems pretty handy with a machine gun herself. Meanwhile, their kids can't believe that two people who make their own sourdough and are part of a pickleball league are super spies. The film also stars Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Andrew Scott (Ripley), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag).

What Will Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Star in Next?

Diaz herself is back in action; the film is her first since 2014's Annie, which incidentally also starred Foxx. The Charlie's Angels star took an extended hiatus from acting, tiring of the extensive travel required. However, it appears that Back in Action has reignited her interest in show business. She is next set to star in the black comedy Outcome: she'll star alongside Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill, who also directs. She is also slated to lend her voice to Princess Fiona in the new Shrek film, reprising her role from the previous entries in the venerable animated franchise.

For Foxx, although Back in Action was filmed some time ago, this is his first film project to be released since he suffered a serious stroke in the fall of 2024. He recently released a comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., which detailed his near-death experience. He is also slated to star with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in the action film Tin Soldier. There is no word, however, on whether his long-completed directorial debut, All-Star Weekend, will be released.

Back in Action was directed by Seth Gordon (Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses); he also co-wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors). It was produced by Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment; Beau Bauman for Good One Productions; and Gordon for Exhibit A. Executive producers include Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien, and Tim Lewis.

Back in Action will premiere on Netflix on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Watch the new trailer for Back in Action above.

