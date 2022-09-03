With Days of Our Lives jumping from NBC's daytime lineup to the network's streaming service Peacock, it brings a whole new opportunity for both the show and the actors to branch out and reaches a whole new audience.

With the airing switch-up comes some cast shakeups, but DOOL fans know who they want to see head back to Salem, while other characters have been long overdue for a comeback.

Bo Brady

Peter Reckell owned the role of Bo Brady off and on for over 30 years. Reckell left the soap in 2012, only to return three years later and have his character abruptly killed off and died in Hope's arms.

It was devastating, to say the least, but when it was announced Reckell would be reprising his iconic role in Season 2 of the DOOL spin-off Beyond Salem, the season finale left the door wide open for Bo's impending return.

Hope Brady

Soap vet Kristian Alfonso started playing Hope Williams Brady in 1983, one half of the Luke and Laura of DOOL, supercouple Bo and Hope. Alfonso retired from the soap in 2020 after the show went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the actress reprised her legendary role in 2022 during Season 2 of Beyond Salem, watching Hope reunite with Bo and that undeniable chemistry between Alfonso and Peter Reckell made fans crave the return of their favorite supercouple.

Will Horton

While Sami and Lucas' son Will Horton has been played by several actors over the years, no one has been as loved in the role as Chandler Massey, whose Emmy Award-winning portrayal ran from 2009 through 2013, and again from 2017 until 2020.

Massey has since branched out to other projects, including notable roles in Hallmark Channel movies, and while he still stops by Salem for extended periods of time to give the fans those much-needed adorable WilSon moments, fans of the supercouple would agree they want to see the actor back as Will permanently.

Abigail DiMera

It was a tragic day in Salem in Summer 2022 when Chad found his wife Abigail stabbed to death in their bedroom. The murder continues to rock Salem, and fans of the couple dubbed "Chabby" want nothing more than for their favorite couple to be reunited.

In a town where ressurection serums exist thanks to Dr. Rolf and frozen chambers sit in undisclosed locations thanks to The DiMeras, it wouldn't be impossible to get any of Abigail's portrayers - Emmy Award winner Marci Miller, actress Kate Mansi, or Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson - back in the sorely missed role.

Shane Donovan

ISA agents John and Patch continue to go on missions to this day, but back in the 80's, they were joined by Shane Donovan, played by The Nanny star Charles Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy hasn't stepped foot in Salem since 2017 - instead wreaking havoc in Port Charles since 2021 as Victor Cassadine - but perhaps when Victor meets his demise and pays for all he's put the General Hospital characters through, Shaughnessy can go back to his good-guy ways as Shane.

Sami Brady

Alison Sweeney has portrayed Sami Brady off and on since 1993 when she debuted in the role as Marlena's teenage daughter.

Sweeney ended her contract with the soap in 2014 when she began starring in Hallmark Channel movies, and while she wreaks havoc on Salem every so often - including a recent stint where Sami almost married Lucas before finding out he was prev iously her kidnapper - viewers would love to see this fan favorite back in town for good.

Daniel Jonas

Daniel Jonas was a beloved soap hunk from 2008 to 2016 when actor Shawn Christian originated the role. But Daniel met a tragic fate in 2016 when he was killed in a car crash and his heart was given to a dying Brady.

Being Salem, characters rise from the day all the time, and while Christian has reprised his role alongside real-life fiancee and DOOL castmate Arianne Zucker several times, it will never be too late to see Dr. Daniel Jonas make his dramatic return, perhaps when Zucker's Nicole finally reunites with her love Eric Brady?

Theresa Donovan

After a fan-favorite run on General Hospital as Maxie Jones, actress Jen Lilley continued her soap opera career with a three-year run on DOOL as the devious Theresa Donovan.

Lilley left the soap in 2016 to pursue romcoms with Hallmark Channel and GAC Family, and although Theresa returned to Salem for a short stint in 2018, fans of both Lilley and the character would love to see this misunderstood villainous make her way back to town, most likely with a SORASed Tate.

Harris Michaels

Not long before he was offing those who wronged Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital as Jason Morgan, Steve Burton had a shortlived role on DOOL as Harris Michaels.

While Harris wasn't in Salem very long, Burton reprised the role in 2022 on Season 2 of Beyond Salem, over 30 years after he originated it. With Jason presumed dead on GH and Dylan McAvoy off in witness protection on Young and the Restless, it's the perfect time to see Harris return to Salem after all the drama he put Hope, Ciara and Ben through while in Canada.

