The iconic duo of Robert Webb and David Mitchell, most famous for their darkly comic, boundary-pushing Peep Show, are set to have another of their projects remade with the 2017 sitcom Back getting the HBO treatment, per Deadline. In the UK, the Stroud, Gloucestershire-based comedy ran for just two seasons, with a three-year gap caused by heart surgery for Webb and the COVID pandemic stunting the series' growth and eventually leading to its cancelation. Nevertheless, HBO has seen promise in the premise, clearly agreeing with the show's impressive 97% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Writer of the original series, Simon Blackwell, is set to pen the adaptation, using his experience writing on the likes of Breeders and Veep to help bring this cozy crime series to life in the States. Currently, there is no news relating to the cast or other aspects of the production, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more. The synopsis of Back reads, "Sitcom following estranged foster-brothers Stephen and Andrew as they vow to take over the family business following their father's death."

Another David Mitchell Project is Set to Reach US Shores Soon

The dry wit and quick-to-anger comedy of Mitchell's has been a staple of his career and has recently found a home in the form of a hit new BBC comedy, Ludwig. On British soil, the show has found quick acclaim, having been received positively by both the public and critics, and even became the second most-watched show on the BBC streaming platform, iPlayer. Now, according to Deadline, following the quick success of the crime comedy, the Big Talk production is in talks to find a US deal, with the many millions of American Mitchell fans desperately waiting for their turn to catch his next great performance. Also starring the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Dipo Ola, Sophie Willan, and others, the synopsis for the series reads:

"When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s (David Mitchell) identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married, never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door. Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’. However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing - when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

David Mitchell and Robert Webb's Back is getting a US remake. You can stream the pair's iconic Peep Show right now on Tubi.

