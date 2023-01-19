For years, fans have been hearing news of an Amy Winehouse biopic being in development. But last week it finally felt real as the first image of star Marisa Abela as the iconic singer in the upcoming Back to Black was released. Now, the cast has grown with Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville joining the cast according to Deadline.

Black to Black will focus on Winehouse’s career as she became the beloved artist we all know across the globe. With hit songs like “Back to Black” and “Rehab”, Winehouse truly took the music industry by storm. Her sophomore album even won her an at-the-time record-breaking five Grammys. She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and is still among the most streamed artist on multiple music streaming sites. Unfortunately, the singer tragically passed away in 2011.

O’Connell, who is known for films like Unbroken, has been cast as Blake Fielder-Civil. Fielder-Civil was Winehouse’s husband from 2007 to 2009. The pair had a notorious and troubled on and off again relationship, with their relationship reportedly full of drugs, alcohol, and violence. Marsan, known for The World’s End, will be playing Winehouse’s father who reportedly severed as her advisor and confident throughout her career. Manville, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Phantom Thread, will be playing Winehouse’s grandmother who was a huge influence on her unique musical style.

Image via Focus Features

Sam Taylor-Johnson will be directing based of a script written by Matt Greenhalgh. Back to Black is reuniting the director and screenwriter who previously worked together on the critically beloved Nowhere Boy. Taylor-Johnson is a three-time BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who is also known for Fifty Shades of Grey. Greenhalgh is also known for writing films like Control and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool.

The film will be produced by StudioCanal, Focus Features, and Monumental Pictures. Focus Features is set to handle distribution of the film in the United States while StudioCanal handles it in the UK, France, Germany, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux, Scandinavia, and Poland while Universal Pictures International will distribute it everywhere else. Additionally, Back to Black is being made with the full support of the Winehouse estate as well as Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing.

Back to Black is said to begin filming next week!