Director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biopic of the late singer Amy Winehouse, Back to Black, landed with a thud at the domestic box office this weekend, generating less than $3 million in its opening weekend. Back to Black made its stateside debut having already played in key overseas markets for a few weeks, but the film doesn’t appear to have made the sort of impact that many had come to expect of music biopics following a streak of success that can be traced back to 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

With $2.8 million domestically and another $36 million from overseas markets, Back to Black’s cumulative global haul stands at $39 million. This is over $10 million less than what Bohemian Rhapsody made in its first weekend alone at the domestic box office, before culminating its theatrical run with $216 million domestically and over $900 million worldwide. That movie was an anomaly, and no music biopic has been able to come close to matching its achievements, but Back to Black appeared to be doomed from the moment it was announced.

U.K. critics were especially unforgiving, with complaints being directed at Marisa Abela’s lead performance and Taylor-Johnson’s direction. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 35% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Emma Kiely described the film as “appalling,” and accused it of distorting real-life events to suit its “sinister agenda.” However, the film’s audience score on RT is vastly more favorable, at 86%, and it earned a relatively strong B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

'Back to Black' Halts a Successful Streak for Music Biopics

Back to Black revisits Winehouse’s romance with the controversial Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O’Connell. Lesley Manville plays her grandmother, and Eddie Marsan stars as her father. Winehouse died at the age of 27 in 2011, cutting short what many believed would have been a music career for the ages. Her tragic life and struggles with mental illness and substance abuse were previously examined in director Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning documentary Amy, which grossed $23 million worldwide in 2015.

In recent years, the music biopic genre has witnessed remarkable success, with films such as Rocketman ($195 million worldwide), Elvis ($288 million worldwide), and Bob Marley: One Love ($178 million worldwide) doing extremely well. Taylor-Johnson previously dabbled in the genre with her debut film, Nowhere Boy, which dramatized the youth of John Lennon. Her top-grossing film remains Fifty Shades of Grey, which grossed around $570 million worldwide. You can watch Back to Black in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

