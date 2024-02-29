The Big Picture Back to Black will explore Amy Winehouse's life, starring Jack O'Connell and Marisa Abela.

Amy Winehouse's talent, Grammy wins, struggles with addiction, and mental illness will be depicted.

Back to Black premieres May 17, competing with other films, expected to perform well due to audience interest in musical biopics.

A new image from Back to Black has been released by Total Film, giving audiences a different look at Blake Fielder Civil (Jack O'Connell) and Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) in the film set to explore the artist's life. Posing gracefully in a garden while looking directly at the camera, the leads of the upcoming biopic look ready to share their journey with viewers, in the project directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Before her untimely death at a young age, Amy Winehouse entertained the world with her incomparable voice and her powerful presence, and with the release of Back to Black, her story will make the jump to the big screen.

Amy Winehouse was known for her ability to stand out in different genres of music, with her vocal range adapting perfectly to what was needed of her in every performance. The singer won multiple Grammy Awards over the course of her career, while also creating a solid fan base around the world for her work and legacy. Unfortunately, she also dealt with a variety of struggles at her young age, including substance abuse and mental illness, leading to her untimely passing in 2011. The title of the upcoming biopic, Back to Black, is a reference to the name of one of her most recognizable albums.

The cast of Back to Black also includes Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville, as Sam Taylor-Johnson explores every major aspect of Winehouse's life in the biopic. Marsan was recently seen in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Winter King, with the actor ready to step into the shoes of Mitch Winehouse, the singer's father. On the other hand, Cowan is set to portray Janis Winehouse, Amy's mother, after appearing in titles such as Death in Paradise and Culprits. One of the most talented singers of this century will take the spotlight once again when Back to Black premieres in theaters.

When Will 'Back to Black' Be Released?

Image via Total Film

Back to Black is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 17, competing at the box office against titles such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 10) and IF. Considering how audiences have loved musical biopics in recent years, and how beloved Amy Winehouse is around the world, Back to Black has good chances of being met with a good box office performance upon release. Bob Marley: One Love has been topping box office charts recently, meaning that viewers are constantly interested in taking a look at their favorite musicians' stories on the big screen.