When delving into biopic territory, filmmakers need to be very careful about how they go about portraying their subject. On one hand, digging into the life of a famous person - or people - can be incredibly rewarding, giving the fandom a true look behind-the-scenes and into their soul. On the other hand, things can get incredibly dicey, especially when certain facts are tossed to the wayside and the full picture isn’t completely fleshed out. The latter was certainly the case earlier this year when director Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) pushed forward with Back to Black, a project centered around the legendary singer Amy Winehouse’s meteoric rise to fame. Though many were hoping for a movie that would do justice to the legacy of the late singer, the movie fell through the cracks and became trapped in the thing it was trying not to be. Soon, Prime Video subscribers will have the chance to cast their decision, as Back to Black is set to arrive on the streamer on November 5.

Featuring Marisa Abela (Industry) as the talented singer at the center of the biopic, Back to Black tells the story of Amy Winehouse’s full career from her early days as an aspiring singer to her skyrocketing launch to stardom. It also digs into the troubling relationship that she had with her on-again-off-again partner, Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O’Connell). Filling out the movie’s impressive ensemble is a cast that includes Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Juliet Cowan (Pulling) and more.

‘Back to Black’s Bumpy Run in Cinemas