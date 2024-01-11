The Big Picture Marisa Abela takes on her biggest role yet as she portrays Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black.

The film explores Winehouse's journey to fame and her tumultuous life, including her toxic relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Back to Black is set to be released in theaters on various dates in April and May, promising to offer a sensitive and compelling portrayal of the iconic musician.

It's time for Marisa Abela to step into the spotlight with the first teaser for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. Each year seems to bring new musical biopics to theaters and, following Reinaldo Marcus Green's Bob Marley: One Love in February, Sam Taylor-Johnson will take her crack at depicting the tumultuous rise of the groundbreaking modern jazz icon in the spring. The film centers around Winehouse's eponymous album, her journey to making it, and her life around the time it shot her to fame with hits like "Rehab" and "You Know I'm No Good."

The first footage from the film teases the long road Abela's Winehouse takes to becoming a music legend. Back to Black promises to explore Winehouse's career from the very beginning in North London and Camden High Street, where she would commonly perform throughout the noughties. Following a struggle to gain a foothold in the local jazz scene, her first album Frank would earn her critical acclaim in the UK before Back to Black turned her into a global, Grammy-winning superstar with its soulful music inspired by relationships and events in her life. Abela dons the beehive hairdo and mole of Winehouse throughout the meteoric highs and catastrophic lows of the artist, culminating in her early death at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning.

Since production on Back to Black began back in January, the film has brought on a strong supporting cast playing key characters from Winehouse's life. Among the most crucial is Jack O'Connell who will play the singer's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, with whom she endured a toxic relationship of drugs, alcohol, and abuse that inspired much of the music from Back to Black. Eddie Marsan and Leslie Manville are also set to star. As an appreciator of Winehouse and a fellow product of the Camden borough, Taylor-Johnson promises to handle the project with the sensitivity and care it deserves together with her Nowhere Boy collaborator Matt Greenhalgh, who penned the script.

'Back to Black' Continues Marisa Abela's Rise in the Industry

Considering the widespread love for Winehouse and Hollywood's long obsession with creating a biopic about her, Abela is taking on her biggest role yet by playing the "Rehab" singer. Her star has been on the rise for some time now thanks to a breakout role in the hit HBO original series Industry opposite Myha'la. Most recently, she earned a coveted spot aboard Greta Gerwig's eye-watering cast of superstars for the box-office-busting Barbie as Teen Talk Barbie last summer, which only helped further endear her to audiences. Back to Black, however, is an opportunity for her to truly define herself as a superstar with one of the most complicated, sensitive, and volatile biopic subjects possible.

Back to Black arrives in theaters on May 10 in the U.S. via Focus Features. Studio Canal, meanwhile, will bring the film to the U.K. and Poland on April 12, Germany and the Netherlands on April 18, France on April 24, and New Zealand on April 25. Read our guide here for everything to know before the biopic goes wide and check out the teaser below.