Showtime has set a return date for its critically acclaimed comedy series, Back to Life, created by and starring Daisy Haggard. Alongside a brand new trailer, the network announced that the series, produced in conjunction with BBC Three, will return to our televisions on September 13, with new episodes available weekly both on-air and on-demand for Showtime subscribers.

Set against the backdrop of a quaint British town, the second season trailer reveals that Miri Matteson’s (Haggard) life is chaos. After eighteen years in prison, she is optimistic about her future, but the residents of her coastal hometown aren’t nearly as hopeful for her future. She is avoiding her best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley) after discovering her secret affair, and she refuses to speak to her mother, also because of an affair — this time, with Miri’s ex (Jamie Michie). All the while, her probation officer Janice (Doctor Who’s Jo Martin) is chasing after her, attempting to help her get her life back in order in a way that doesn’t involve a hair crimper.

In this second season, Miri must cope with her past while forging a new future, one that will hopefully lead her on a better path than the one that landed her here. With nothing but her wits, a trial job at a supermarket, and a budding relationship with neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar), Miri must find a way to patch up the holes of her life to stay afloat, hopefully towards a better tomorrow.

Back to Life is written by Haggard and Laura Solon, who also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for Showtime and BBC Three, in association with all3media international. Sarah Hammond, Chris Sweeney, and Harry and Jack Williams also executive produce, alongside Tanya Qureshi for BBC.

Season 2 of Back to Life will premiere exclusively on Showtime on September 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing each week. Check out the brand new trailer below:

