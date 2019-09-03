Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air herald the arrival of fall, which also brings with it the end of summer vacations and the anticipated/dreaded return to school for kids of all ages everywhere. In celebration of (or commiseration for) that fact, there is a huge range of schoolyard films perfect to embrace and enjoy while tackling homework assignments and waiting between classes, with these 25 the best to get kids through the schoolyard blues or come to terms with them.

Ranging from uplifting tales of academic brilliance and determination to eye-opening dramas, touching odes to teachers, and even goofy comedies that satisfy yearnings for the glory days, these back-to-school and first-day-of-school movies offer a holistic and universal embodying of the school experience. Teenage angst, educational pressures, family squabbles, and laughs and tears aplenty abound in these films that are not only enjoyable, but somewhat enlightening as well.

28 'Kindergarten Cop' (1990)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Is it a ridiculous, outdated, and awkward movie that has trouble juggling its action, comedy, crime, and romantic sensitivities? Of course it is, but Kindergarten Cop finds plenty of enjoyment within its unruly framework, largely thanks to a great comedic performance from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Ivan Reitman film sees a tough and hardened cop begin working undercover as a kindergarten teacher in order to bust an at-large drug dealer obsessed with his ex-wife and young son. As the cop works the case, he also finds himself falling in love with one of the teachers.

For all its narrative pitfalls, Kindergarten Cop has a soft and mushy heart and an uncanny ability to entertain, even as the story takes some pretty absurd turns. It may not celebrate the wonder years of childhood effervescence and the schooling experience like many of the other best back-to-school movies, but it does occupy the setting with the right balance of chaotic fun and sentimental warmth to be of some value for those seeking some levity as they brave the return to the classroom.

27 'October Sky' (1999)

Directed by Joe Johnston

A fascinating story of education, ambition, and passion that is made all the more powerful by the fact it is a true story, October Sky is a wonderful documentation of the early life of Homer H. Hickam Jr. (Jake Gyllenhaal), who would go on to become a NASA engineer. Based on Hickam Jr.'s 1998 memoir, the film explores his infatuation for rocket science following the launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957. While his father disapproves of his newfound hobby, Homer continues to pursue rocketry with support from some of his friends and the school's science teacher, Miss Riley (Laura Dern).

It is intriguing to see the obstacles that Hickam Jr. and his friends had to overcome, including schoolyard bullying and family pressures, but also union strikes and accusations from local authorities that they were responsible for starting a forest fire. It's a fantastic inspirational tale that just goes to show how important it is to encourage an interest in sciences from an early age; you never know what might develop from it.

26 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Directed by John Hughes

The directorial debut of John Hughes - the master of schoolkid drama - Sixteen Candles could well be the quintessential coming-of-age comedy. It tracks 16-year-old Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald) as she struggles to enjoy her most important birthday, considering her family is more interested in her older sister's wedding. Further compounding her angst, she frets about being good enough for her crush, a popular senior, while finding her sole admirer in the form of a nerdy classmate.

As a true product of the 80s, Sixteen Candles has some qualities that haven't aged quite as gracefully as many may hope, but its core story of teenage anxiety, self-doubt, isolation, and an unlikely romance all conspire to ensure the film remains a rewarding viewing experience at large. Coming to a brilliant conclusion of how the best thing that can happen to someone can sometimes be the last thing they would have expected, Sixteen Candles embraces the highs and lows of high school as a holistic, formative experience everyone must learn to both endure and enjoy.

25 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Human connection is a defining pillar of movies that deal with schoolyard stresses and teenage angst. Often it is the case that the more unlikely the bond is, the more powerful the relationship will end up being. That is completely true of 2015's Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, which follows a socially awkward boy who spends most of his time making short film parodies with his one best friend as his mother forces him to befriend a classmate suffering from leukemia. With his aversion to deep human relationships shattered by Rachel (Olivia Cooke), Greg (Thomas Mann) finds himself enthralled by this newfound friendship.

The film is made distinct by its eccentricities, including fourth-wall breaks and striking moments of dark comedy, while still thriving as an understated tale of friendship amid tragedy. Greg's initial lack of empathy and his journey to prioritize his feelings as well as his ambitions is beautifully realized, even if it does mean all the supporting characters are merely there to serve his evolution. Due in part to its realistic though bittersweet ending--the title is not misleading--Me and Earl and the Dying Girl easily earns a spot among the best high school movies ever made.