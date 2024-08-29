Get ready to fire up your DeLorean because Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal that Back to the Future Part II is making a comeback to theaters nationwide this October, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Pictures. In celebration of the film's 35th anniversary, fans of the beloved time-traveling saga will have the chance to relive Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s futuristic adventure on the big screen on October 19 and 21 — fittingly coinciding with Back to the Future Day.

In Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) hop back into the DeLorean and blast off to the year 2015 to sort out some loose ends in the future — only to realize that their actions have disrupted the space-time continuum. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, is a thrilling rollercoaster ride through time that reminds us that true excitement is, indeed, timeless. As Marty and Doc scramble to set things right, they find themselves back in 1955, dodging Biffs and almanacs in a desperate bid to save the future.

The film picks up right where the first one left off, as Doc Brown dramatically warns Marty about his kids' perilous future. As they zoom into 2015 — complete with hoverboards, self-lacing shoes, and flying cars — Back to the Future Part II predicted a world that, while slightly off the mark, still captured the imaginations of millions. It’s the film that dared to ask, "What happens when you change the future?" and "Can you actually alter the course of time without causing irreparable damage?"

"Shark Still Looks Fake."

As if revisiting one of the most iconic films of all time wasn’t enough, the Fathom Events screening comes with a couple of extra treats. Before the movie begins, audiences will be treated to two delightfully nostalgic commercials originally created in 2015. One is a trailer for the fictional JAWS 19 (a cheeky nod to the JAWS franchise that never was), and the other is a commercial promoting the hoverboard — the futuristic mode of transportation that we’re all still waiting for. These Easter eggs serve as a reminder of how Back to the Future Part II didn’t just continue the story — it expanded the world of Hill Valley into a fully immersive, living, breathing future (and past).

Tickets for Back to the Future Part II can be purchased through Fathom Events now or at participating theater box offices. To find a theater near you, visit the Fathom Events website. Don’t miss your chance to see Marty, Doc, and the rest of Hill Valley on the big screen once more — after all, you never know when you might need to go back... to the future!

Get Tickets