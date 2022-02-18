Heads up Back to the Future fans, Hot Toys is releasing the ultimate collectible for your time travel adventures: a 1/6 scale replica of the iconic DeLorean Time Machine. And for this mobile time-space transport, you won't need any roads.

The new collectible is straight from Back to the Future Part II, in which the classic time-traveling pair Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, and Dr. Emmett Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd, use their DeLorean time machine to save Marty's future son from danger, only to return to find their own timeline horribly altered. The new DeLorean Time Machine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure Accessory by Hot Toys shows the iconic piece of film history in incredible detail and fidelity to the original vehicle and features foldable wheels to shift the vehicle into its hover mode.

The scale model was crafted with impressive detail and unmatched workmanship, the movie-accurate collectible vehicle measures 28.34 inches, or 72 centimeters long. The model also features several LED light-up points on the exterior and within the interior controls. It also features the DeLorean's signature gull-wing doors, which open. Additionally, the model has foldable wheels for flight hover mode and features realistic-looking cables and wires on the exterior of the vehicle. The model also features a recreation of the engine deck and time machine's cabin controls. It is also specifically designed to replicate the hovering effect of the DeLorean time machine. Along with this, the model is sized to fit with matching models of Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

ELATED: The 15 Best Time Travel Movies Ever Made, Ranked

This is only one of several new Hot Toy Back to the Future replicas now available for pre-order, each of which features iconic imagery from the franchise, from Marty's hoverboard to Doc and Marty at the clock tower. However, the most iconic of these is and always will be the DeLorean, a vehicle that has become synonymous with the film and which is itself a bit of a collectible, considering that only about 9,000 were ever made and only 6,500 now survive, the car, a product of a failed car company, is now synonymous with both the 1980s and time travel achieved at 88 miles per hours exactly.

The model is now available to pre-order on the Sideshow website. It is priced at $825 and is essential to any collector of Back to the Future merchandise. It will certainly cost you less than act actual DeLorean. Check out the images below:

New ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ LEGO Sets Tease a T-Rex Breakout, Bike Chase, and Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush Life finds a way… to complete your collector's dreams.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email