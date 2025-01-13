Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future trilogy is pure 1980s nostalgia. The first film came out in 1985 during the height of Michael J. Fox's fame as Alex P. Keaton on the very popular TV series Family Ties. It was by far the biggest box office draw of the year and led to two sequels filmed at the same time: 1989's Back to the Future Part II and 1990's Back to the Future Part III. If you're of a certain age, you can't watch those movies and not be transported back to your childhood. From the look of the DeLorean, Marty McFly's truck, as well as the Pepsi tie-ins, it's truly nostalgia overload. In Back to the Future Part II, it's Marty himself who gets to experience the nostalgia. He might be thirty years in the future this time, but when he walks into the Cafe 80s, it's almost like he's back home. There, he encounters a twisted version of Michael Jackson on TV. While that might not have been the real King of Pop, the story of who it really was is just as fascinating.
'Back to the Future Part II' Made a Wild Choice in Its Portrayal of Michael JacksonMovie Features
Sign in to your Collider account