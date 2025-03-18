In 1985, Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future changed movies forever. It took a lot to get it from page to screen, with even Disney rejecting it for its supposed incestuous plot, but it ended up becoming the biggest box office draw of the year. Michael J. Fox became the most famous actor on the planet, the DeLorean a car everyone wished they had, and the story between Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) so compelling that there had to be a sequel.

That sequel arrived four years later with 1989's Back to the Future Part II. Outside of Crispin Glover and Claudia Wells, nearly every other actor returned, this time with the story taking Marty and Doc not to the past but thirty years into the future. It wasn't just the plot that was futuristic though, but also the technology. This was the first time that the VistaGlide, created by Industrial Light and Magic, was used. Because of it, an actor could be shown on screen playing multiple characters in the same scene.

'Back to the Future Part II' Has Characters Running Into Other Versions of Themselves