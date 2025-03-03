One of the best parts about the Back to the Future franchise is how all three films are interconnected and show how time travel can change the world of Hill Valley and the people in it. Some of those changes are big, like George McFly (Crispin Glover) going from a coward to, with his son Marty's (Michael J. Fox) help, becoming a young man who stands up to Biff (Thomas F. Wilson) in his second chance. This creates a more successful George in the new 1985. Using Easter eggs was also a fun way to show those time travel changes in smaller ways that emphasized the detail put into the little things. The best example of this is the mall where Marty starts his journey with Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). In Back to the Future Part III, the trilogy came full circle with a mistake Marty made in the 1985 original.

Marty McFly's Time Traveling Changes the Name of the Mall