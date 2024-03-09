The Big Picture Robert Zemeckis wanted President Reagan in Back to the Future Part III, but Reagan declined.

Reagan loved the joke about him in the film and had positive things to say about it.

Before becoming president, Reagan was an actor in numerous films and TV episodes.

It's not every day that the President of the United States makes a cameo in a beloved motion picture franchise, and Back to the Future Part III nearly featured Ronald Reagan in a small, supporting role. As it stands, we didn't get to see that unfold on screen, but we might have if things had turned out differently. Maybe Marty screwed up the past too much after his initial trip to 1955, but even so, it's true that President Reagan almost appeared in a Back to the Future sequel: here's what (almost) happened.

Robert Zemeckis Wanted the President in 'Back to the Future Part III'

At the end of Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) watches in horror as Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) is zapped by lightning in the flying 2015 upgraded DeLorean, disappearing back in time to 1885. In Part III, Marty sends himself back to the 1880s to find and get Doc back to the future. Of course, this means that Back to the Future Part III is something of a zany, Western comedy, and one that manages to use all the same tropes as the first two time-traveling films while also paying homage to the Hollywood Western. After all, the town of Hill Valley is still California. So who better to get involved as the Mayor of Hill Valley than a Western star-turned-politician? And that's where Ronald Reagan comes in.

According to his memoir, Movie Nights with the Reagans, Mark Weinberg, former special advisor and press secretary to President Reagan, noted that director Robert Zemeckis wanted Reagan for the role. "In 1989, I was working for the former president in his office in Los Angeles when the movie mogul Lew Wasserman, Reagan's agent for many years, contacted him," Weinberg recollected in the eleventh chapter, "Back to the Future." He noted that Wasserman relayed the message from Zemeckis to Reagan that he wanted the former president for the part of the Mayor, which eventually went to Hugh Gillin of Psycho II and Psycho III fame. But what would've been Reagan's first acting role following some episodes of the TV Western series Death Valley Days ended up being nothing at all. "The president, flattered, thought about Zemeckis' offer for a while. I suspect that part of him wanted to do it," Weinberg noted, hypothesizing that the former actor and president thought it might've been too risky. "In the end, he declined. Ronald Reagan loved the past. But he never needed to live in it."

The Former President Loved the Ronald Reagan Joke in 'Back to the Future'

Of course, we all remember the line when Marty tries to convince the 1955 Doc Brown that he's, in fact, from the future. When asked by Doc who the President of the United States is in his time, Marty notes that it's Ronald Reagan. "Ronald Reagan? The actor?" Doc Brown exclaims. "Then who's vice president, Jerry Lewis? I suppose Jane Wyman is the First Lady?" For those unaware, before he was married to Nancy Reagan, the former president had been married to fellow Hollywood star Jane Wyman, and this comment by Doc Brown in the film made the room silent during Reagan's screening. But, after it passed by in silence and the film eventually ended, the former president only had positive things to say about the movie.

One of the most famous scenes from the film comes when Marty first finds himself in the Hill Valley of 1955. As he looks around at the picturesque town that reminds audiences of "simpler times," we can clearly see Steven Spielberg's influence on the picture. However, that was less notable to the president as the film that was playing at Hill Valley's downtown theater, the Essex: Cattle Queen of Montana. One of Reagan's own feature films, the actor-turned-president starred in this Western opposite Barbara Stanwyck back in 1954. Coincidentally, it was also the last motion picture that Reagan watched at Camp David before his presidency was over. Maybe Zemeckis, Spielberg, and screenwriter Bob Gale had a DeLorean of their own.

Ronald Reagan Was an Actor Before He Was President

Before Ronald Reagan pivoted to political office in the 1960s (he was first the Governor of California before becoming the 40th President of the United States) he was first an actor, both in film and on television. Starting back in 1937, Reagan's first role was a small part as an extra in They Won't Forget, a noir picture that starred Casablanca, Notorious, and The Invisible Man legend Claude Rains. Reagan went uncredited his first time around the production block but soon landed a starring role that same year in the crime drama Love Is on the Air. From there, he played Private Dennis Reilley in one of his most famous works, Sergeant Murphy, in 1938, and after that, was featured in dozens of motion pictures.

Other notable features of Reagan's included the 1961 Western Law and Order (not to be confused with the television franchise of the same name), the 1942 drama King's Row, the World War II propaganda film This Is the Army, the war drama The Hasty Heart, and, of course, Cattle Queen of Montana. Beyond that, Reagan hosted General Electric Theater, an anthology series that ran from 1953 to 1962. Reagan also starred in nearly 30 episodes throughout his 206-episode tenure as host, an impressive feat for anyone on television. His final film was the 1964 thriller The Killers, which featured the soon-to-be-governor as Jack Browning in a film that starred Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, and John Cassavetes. Reagan also appeared on Wagon Train before his final television work on Death Valley Days, another anthology series that he hosted for 48 episodes, starring in four of them as an actor. Who knows, maybe in the Eric Stolz Back to the Future timeline, Reagan ended up accepting Zemeckis' offer.

